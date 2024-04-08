MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

MistaSparkul said: Calling the PG32UCDM the "best" is really a stretch here. In terms of raw panel performance (HDR, pixel response) all of the QD-OLEDs are completely identical. You are paying extra for the Asus to get more features that you may or may not ever use so I'm not sure why he would consider it the best. Having more features doesn't make one monitor better than the other IMO, having better panel performance does. If the Asus got brighter in HDR or was able to push the refresh rate beyond 240Hz then it would actually have a real leg up over the competition. For me, I never use USB-C charging, never use Dolby Vision, never use 24/27 size ratios, never use BFI, so the Asus practically offers me nothing extra. Click to expand...

I always thought it funny reviewers going on and on about USB-C charging. Something like that doesn't even have any relevance to being a monitor. People don't have enough USB-C charging capability that it needs to be a huge monitor item list? Yeesh.

Dolby Vision is a legitimate feature and its stupid that most of these very expensive monitors do not support it. A 32 inch screen is a great size display for dorm rooms, small apartments, shared renting situations, etc. And you should be able to have all the bells and whistles at ~$1,000BFI in theory, is also a great feature for people whom can't otherwise drive the full refresh rate. However, the BFI implementation here, as usual, may not be consistent enough to really be usable. So its null.Again, for $1,000+, your monitor should have DP-alt via USB-C and should be able to power/charge a business laptop or a high end phone.Alienware didn't put headphone jacks on both its new QD-OLED monitors, which is inane. With a console, or BD player, you have to have speakers or an extra device, to get sound*.*technically, the PS5 supports sound out the jack on the dual sense. But the audio quality is total crap.