MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,847
"After putting the MSI MPG 321URX through its paces over the last couple of weeks, it is hard to be anything but mighty impressed with what this gaming monitor is able to achieve.

Utilising Samsung's 3rd Gen QD-OLED panel, the combination of the 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh and other benefits of OLED technology is as good as I hoped – it delivers a gaming experience which is, in my opinion, unlike anything else on the market right now.

It's also pleasing that MSI has done such a good job with the panel implementation too – as we now from past experience, things can easily go wrong with even the best panel in the world! But the factory calibration is decent, particularly the sRGB mode which is the most accurate I have tested to-date, MSI offers a wealth of anti burn-in features alongside a three-year warranty which includes burn-in protection, and the OSD and GamingIntelligence app both offer a host of customisable features."

https://www.kitguru.net/peripherals/dominic-moass/msi-mpg-321urx-review-4k-240hz-qd-oled/8/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpuAAGy7lI0
 
Calling the PG32UCDM the "best" is really a stretch here. In terms of raw panel performance (HDR, pixel response) all of the QD-OLEDs are completely identical. You are paying extra for the Asus to get more features that you may or may not ever use so I'm not sure why he would consider it the best. Having more features doesn't make one monitor better than the other IMO, having better panel performance does. If the Asus got brighter in HDR or was able to push the refresh rate beyond 240Hz then it would actually have a real leg up over the competition. For me, I never use USB-C charging, never use Dolby Vision, never use 24/27 size ratios, never use BFI, so the Asus practically offers me nothing extra.
 
I always thought it funny reviewers going on and on about USB-C charging. Something like that doesn't even have any relevance to being a monitor. People don't have enough USB-C charging capability that it needs to be a huge monitor item list? Yeesh.
 
Vega said:
I always thought it funny reviewers going on and on about USB-C charging. Something like that doesn't even have any relevance to being a monitor. People don't have enough USB-C charging capability that it needs to be a huge monitor item list? Yeesh.
Click to expand...
some people got a lot of dildos to charge so any extra usbc helps!
 
  • Like
Reactions: Vega
like this
l88bastard said:
some people got a lot of dildos to charge so any extra usbc helps!
Click to expand...

I ONLY buy monitors with build-in black and white web cams! And only with connections at the TOP!


1712619172294.png
 
KickAssCop said:
Does this MSI also have VRR flickering in menus?
Click to expand...
I'd imagine so since it's still the same Samsung QD-OLED. I'm tempted to buy one for the motion clarity, but I'd really prefer a 27" size. That leaves mini led since 4k is a must to me. :( I also want to avoid VRR flicker.... Not really sure what to get at this point.
 
GoldenTiger said:
I'd imagine so since it's still the same Samsung QD-OLED. I'm tempted to buy one for the motion clarity, but I'd really prefer a 27" size. That leaves mini led since 4k is a must to me. :( I also want to avoid VRR flicker.... Not really sure what to get at this point.
Click to expand...

Getting a mini LED doesn't mean no VRR flicker though. 27" 4K OLEDs might be coming in 2026 but I wouldn't hold my breath on it.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Getting a mini LED doesn't mean no VRR flicker though. 27" 4K OLEDs might be coming in 2026 but I wouldn't hold my breath on it.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I didn't know that. Yeah, not holding my breath on how soon we'll see 27" oled 4k panels. Guessing I'll end up with this thread's monitor ultimately.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Calling the PG32UCDM the "best" is really a stretch here. In terms of raw panel performance (HDR, pixel response) all of the QD-OLEDs are completely identical. You are paying extra for the Asus to get more features that you may or may not ever use so I'm not sure why he would consider it the best. Having more features doesn't make one monitor better than the other IMO, having better panel performance does. If the Asus got brighter in HDR or was able to push the refresh rate beyond 240Hz then it would actually have a real leg up over the competition. For me, I never use USB-C charging, never use Dolby Vision, never use 24/27 size ratios, never use BFI, so the Asus practically offers me nothing extra.
Click to expand...
Dolby Vision is a legitimate feature and its stupid that most of these very expensive monitors do not support it. A 32 inch screen is a great size display for dorm rooms, small apartments, shared renting situations, etc. And you should be able to have all the bells and whistles at ~$1,000
BFI in theory, is also a great feature for people whom can't otherwise drive the full refresh rate. However, the BFI implementation here, as usual, may not be consistent enough to really be usable. So its null.
Vega said:
I always thought it funny reviewers going on and on about USB-C charging. Something like that doesn't even have any relevance to being a monitor. People don't have enough USB-C charging capability that it needs to be a huge monitor item list? Yeesh.
Click to expand...
Again, for $1,000+, your monitor should have DP-alt via USB-C and should be able to power/charge a business laptop or a high end phone.

Alienware didn't put headphone jacks on both its new QD-OLED monitors, which is inane. With a console, or BD player, you have to have speakers or an extra device, to get sound*.

*technically, the PS5 supports sound out the jack on the dual sense. But the audio quality is total crap.
 
Last edited:
chameleoneel said:
Dolby Vision is a legitimate feature and its stupid that most of these very expensive monitors do not support it. A 32 inch screen is a great size display for dorm rooms, small apartments, shared renting situations, etc. And you should be able to have all the bells and whistles at ~$1,000
BFI in theory, is also a great feature for people whom can't otherwise drive the full refresh rate. However, the BFI implementation here, as usual, may not be consistent enough to really be usable. So its null.

Again, for $1,000+, your monitor should have DP-alt via USB-C and should be able to power/charge a business laptop or a high end phone.

Alienware didn't put headphone jacks on both its new QD-OLED monitors, which is inane.
Click to expand...

If you plan to watch streaming content or other media that has Dolby Vision then sure, but I have my TV for that. I have yet to see any real benefit to Dolby Vision for gaming so again it's something that not everyone will use. Should these high end monitors just come with these features? Yeah sure, but not while charging an extra $400 for it like Asus does.
 
MistaSparkul said:
If you plan to watch streaming content or other media that has Dolby Vision then sure, but I have my TV for that. I have yet to see any real benefit to Dolby Vision for gaming so again it's something that not everyone will use. Should these high end monitors just come with these features? Yeah sure, but not while charging an extra $400 for it like Asus does.
Click to expand...
Uh huh. But, as stated, a lot of scenarios don't include an additional, very nice TV; to otherwise have DV.
 
Vega said:
I always thought it funny reviewers going on and on about USB-C charging. Something like that doesn't even have any relevance to being a monitor. People don't have enough USB-C charging capability that it needs to be a huge monitor item list? Yeesh.
Click to expand...
It's the going trend of people using it with Dock users(Laptops/Macbooks) that only need USBC for both display/charging
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top