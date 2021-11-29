MSI Godlike X570 "VGA Error"

sh0rty

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
1,155
Machine was running fine...shut it down, boxed up and then moved out of state. So, now that I fired it back up in new location I am suddenly getting this "VGA error" and system just goes black screen while using it or wont even light up the screen when turning on. Everything is seated fine and even removed everything and then added one by one, only to get the error over and over. I am temped to just get a new mobo, as i have tried just about everything.

Sys is in sig....just frustrated and dont have extra parts to see if the vid card or mobo is the issue.
 
As Dan_D mentioned, it appears on the small OLED screen on the actual mobo. Sometimes it would show the VGA Error, but then post and run for hours, then sometimes just go black screen and be unresponsive. I am probably just going to get a new mobo, but with upgrade capacity incase I move to a 5950x later down the road.
 
I'd recommend just getting a cheap 710/730/1030 to test it out before you swap the mobo. Luckily those can still be found for decent prices. GL.
 
sh0rty said:
As Dan_D mentioned, it appears on the small OLED screen on the actual mobo. Sometimes it would show the VGA Error, but then post and run for hours, then sometimes just go black screen and be unresponsive. I am probably just going to get a new mobo, but with upgrade capacity incase I move to a 5950x later down the road.
The MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE can handle the Ryzen 9 5950X. It's literally capable of handling any AMD socket AM4 CPU and has VRM's that are far more powerful than the 5950X would ever need. These used to have a CPU error that would come up on occasion that was due to an issue with one of the BIOS revisions. The latest BIOS resolved that problem. You might try that before replacing a very expensive motherboard.
 
Leaning toward a ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero or maybe a Dark Hero. TBH, still not sure if the issue is the mobo or the 3080, but I hear ya with the cheap board. Might do that as well....we will see.
 
Dan_D said:
The MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE can handle the Ryzen 9 5950X. It's literally capable of handling any AMD socket AM4 CPU and has VRM's that are far more powerful than the 5950X would ever need. These used to have a CPU error that would come up on occasion that was due to an issue with one of the BIOS revisions. The latest BIOS resolved that problem. You might try that before replacing a very expensive motherboard.
I might try that first just to make sure, but what strikes me as odd is that I did not change anything...just turned off, moved and turned back on. Just perplexed and frustrated.
 
Dan_D said:
It would appear on the tiny OLED screen on the board's PCB.
Gah,I thought it had one, but I had to look at the photos of that board on newegg several times before I noticed it. :p

I think the first step I would try is swapping out the graphics card with a known good one. I know he said he doesn't have a spare, but maybe he could borrow one from a friend for a day or two? The problem I see with just swapping out the motherboard in this case is that you don't necessarily know that that's the problem, and it could just as easily be the graphics card, IMHO. Maybe even more easily, in fact, since there isn't anything apparently wrong with the rest of the system.

Moving the graphics card to a different slot might be worth trying too, to rule out damage to the slot it's in from the move.

Fake edit: If you happen to be in the Austin area, I'd be happy to lend you one, if you don't know anyone to borrow a working card from. I've got a whole pile of unused ones.
 
RazorWind said:
Gah,I thought it had one, but I had to look at the photos of that board on newegg several times before I noticed it. :p

I think the first step I would try is swapping out the graphics card with a known good one. I know he said he doesn't have a spare, but maybe he could borrow one from a friend for a day or two? The problem I see with just swapping out the motherboard in this case is that you don't necessarily know that that's the problem, and it could just as easily be the graphics card, IMHO. Maybe even more easily, in fact, since there isn't anything apparently wrong with the rest of the system.

Moving the graphics card to a different slot might be worth trying too, to rule out damage to the slot it's in from the move.

Fake edit: If you happen to be in the Austin area, I'd be happy to lend you one, if you don't know anyone to borrow a working card from. I've got a whole pile of unused ones.
I moved the card to all slots and actually posted in the third and made it several hours to where I thought I was good. Then, you guessed it....VGA error and blackscreen. Funny...just moved from San Antonio Texas and now in Jacksonville Beach, FL...might have hit you up...short drive to Austin compared to FL. Amazon has a very flexible return policy, so that is another reason I was leaning toward a new mobo...vid cards are still hard to come by.
 
sh0rty said:
I might try that first just to make sure, but what strikes me as odd is that I did not change anything...just turned off, moved and turned back on. Just perplexed and frustrated.
You did change something. Environment variables. Humidity and temperature do factor in to these things. However, its difficult to test for when the destinations are 100's of miles (or more) apart. That said, I'd make sure that your power is good by either using a power conditioner or making sure the system is connected to a UPS that can output enough power for the system.
 
Dan_D said:
You did change something. Environment variables. Humidity and temperature do factor in to these things. However, its difficult to test for when the destinations are 100's of miles (or more) apart. That said, I'd make sure that your power is good by either using a power conditioner or making sure the system is connected to a UPS that can output enough power for the system.
Understood and funny enough using UPS as well. I thought that it might have slipped out of the PCI slot, but after moving card to all slots with same result i just cant get past the error.
 
