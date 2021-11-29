MSI Godlike X570 "VGA Error"

Dan_D said: It would appear on the tiny OLED screen on the board's PCB. Click to expand...

Gah,I thought it had one, but I had to look at the photos of that board on newegg several times before I noticed it.I think the first step I would try is swapping out the graphics card with a known good one. I know he said he doesn't have a spare, but maybe he could borrow one from a friend for a day or two? The problem I see with just swapping out the motherboard in this case is that you don't necessarily know that that's the problem, and it could just as easily be the graphics card, IMHO. Maybe even more easily, in fact, since there isn't anything apparently wrong with the rest of the system.Moving the graphics card to a different slot might be worth trying too, to rule out damage to the slot it's in from the move.Fake edit: If you happen to be in the Austin area, I'd be happy to lend you one, if you don't know anyone to borrow a working card from. I've got a whole pile of unused ones.