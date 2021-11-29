MSI Godlike X570 "VGA Error"

Machine was running fine...shut it down, boxed up and then moved out of state. So, now that I fired it back up in new location I am suddenly getting this "VGA error" and system just goes black screen while using it or wont even light up the screen when turning on. Everything is seated fine and even removed everything and then added one by one, only to get the error over and over. I am temped to just get a new mobo, as i have tried just about everything.
Sys is in sig....just frustrated and dont have extra parts to see if the vid card or mobo is the issue.
