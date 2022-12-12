So I love the 2560 x 1600 screen res--it's all I use when I'm at a computer...except when on my current laptop, which I do love aside from the screen res (HP 8760w).It's rare to find this screen res on a laptop except for maybe tablets or the ms surface, but LG has it on their Gram, and I thought they were the only one.Low and behold apparently MSI has a 16" one on their 'creator' z16. Not a cheap laptop which again is in the same LG Gram price range (thousands) so something to wait a decade or more for affordability.Or so I thought...I ran across this company, which apparently is 'Joy' on newegg and sells refurbished systems there--MSI Creator z16 for only $205.55:So some alarm bells are going off as the company is probably chinese versions of shady, but still might be the only realistic place to get a 2560x1600 screened laptop with a good keyboard for under a grand.Thought I would get some insights from my peers who also will take a bit of a chance, but who also know when the stink on a bs deal is too strong to ignore--let me know what you think--legit? worth a shot? shady af?