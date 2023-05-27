dell refurbished laptop sale 50% off this weekend

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
406
https://www.dellrefurbished.com/laptops
They have the DELL deals going for Holidays!

50% off Latitude 5500 Laptops ( excl. Clearance), plus free ground ship. Use coupon code: LATITUDE5500
50% off Latitude 5490 Laptops ( excl. Clearance), plus free ground ship. Use coupon code: WEEKEND5490

I got this on way :
Dell Latitude 5500 Notebook, 15.6-in FHD (1920 x 1080), Webcam, 1x Intel Core i5 Quad (i5-8265U) 1.60 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, No Optical, Intel Integrated Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 Professional
For 206.17$ shipped to my place.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top