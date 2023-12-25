MS ends WMR support/devlopment

funkydmunky
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 3,765
Kind of a surprise to me as this is an important space I would have thought MS would want to at least maintain some development/presence in the space. I mean it isn't costing them much. With so many partners out of the gate with biggies such as Samsung and HP (both of which I bought HMD from) it seemed like MS had reason to support this on their platform and I assumed an eventual seamless integration into XBOX at some point.
Oh well at least I can say I got two HMD at great prices that both performed very well.
Oh well at least I can say I got two HMD at great prices that both performed very well.