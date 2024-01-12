Moving On/Up From Valve Index to Quest 3?

Pegi said: Original Index owner. The right controller is no longer usable, and I'm not ready/willing/able to replace the battery. The question is whether to buy a new set of controllers or upgrade to a newer technology wireless device. The pancake lenses on the Quest 3 have really intrigued me--along with the wireless--and I was strongly considering this. I will check out youtube vids, but some initial questions:



1. Can I play all of my current Steam VR games or do I have to play them through another app?

2. Do I need a 128GB or 512GB?

3. Concerned about the headstrap. I have a small head...is there enough tightening or do I need something after-market?

4. I use prescription lenses in my Index. Are prescription lenses available for the Quest 3 or is it comfortable enough for glasses?

5. This doesn't need to have mounted tracking cameras in my room? How does it track? Click to expand...

1. yes, you just need to connect the Q3 to your PC with a cable or wifi using the occulus app, steamlink, or virtual desktop app2. if you mainly want to play games from your PC 128GB will be fine, if you plan on doing quest standalone games you can consider upgrading, but you can always just uninstall games to make room for others3. should be enough tightening, but there are good aftermarket straps that make it more comfortable, increase battery life (if you play wirelessly), etc.4. You can get prescription lenses, but it works fine with glasses5. There are cameras on the headset that track everything. The controllers have accelerometers and gyroscopes and infrared LEDs that the headset cameras track. Since everything uses cameras you need to have the lights on for it to work well, and it does work well.So basically you can play anywhere with pretty much no setup (no lighthouses or anything like that). All you need to do is tell it what you want your boundry to be, which only takes a few seconds, and it remembers your boundry for next time.Tracking for the controllers works well but since the headset cameras need to see them if you put them behind your back they don't track as well. Most people find them adequate, but if you're a hardcore beatsaber or table tennis player you can upgrade to Quest Pro controllers that each have 3 cameras on them and self track for basically flawless tracking no matter what you do because they can't be occluded.