Moving On/Up From Valve Index to Quest 3?

Original Index owner. The right controller is no longer usable, and I'm not ready/willing/able to replace the battery. The question is whether to buy a new set of controllers or upgrade to a newer technology wireless device. The pancake lenses on the Quest 3 have really intrigued me--along with the wireless--and I was strongly considering this. I will check out youtube vids, but some initial questions:
1. Can I play all of my current Steam VR games or do I have to play them through another app?
2. Do I need a 128GB or 512GB?
3. Concerned about the headstrap. I have a small head...is there enough tightening or do I need something after-market?
4. I use prescription lenses in my Index. Are prescription lenses available for the Quest 3 or is it comfortable enough for glasses?
5. This doesn't need to have mounted tracking cameras in my room? How does it track?
6. The Quest 3 is classified as Mixed Reality. I will read up on this but just overview...how is this different from Virtual Reality?
1. Can I play all of my current Steam VR games or do I have to play them through another app?
2. Do I need a 128GB or 512GB?
3. Concerned about the headstrap. I have a small head...is there enough tightening or do I need something after-market?
4. I use prescription lenses in my Index. Are prescription lenses available for the Quest 3 or is it comfortable enough for glasses?
5. This doesn't need to have mounted tracking cameras in my room? How does it track?
6. The Quest 3 is classified as Mixed Reality. I will read up on this but just overview...how is this different from Virtual Reality?
Last edited: