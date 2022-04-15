Mouse and Keyboard input lag - Warzone PC

For roughly 4 months I have been experiencing some input lag from mouse and keyboard in Warzone. Nothing about my setup has changed since the input lag has started. I get it on both the mouse when firing, and ADS'ing, not when I am looking around only on the mouse clicks and on the keyboard when walking/running, jumping, or pulling shoot.



While in Warzone everything will seem fine but then I will experience the following;



1) While dropping, trying to pull my shoot (spacebar) SOMEWHAT close to the ground my shoot will not pull and I will splat. Other times my shoot will open when pulled at the same height. While falling pressing WASD to move in the air I wont move until a few seconds after pressing



2) Walking and shooting ADS'd I will stop pressing the keys on my mouse and keyboard but the game acts as if I didnt stop pressing the keys and keeps shooting and walking for a few seconds then it will stop.



3) I will go into a gun fight and try to ADS and shoot but nothing happens then a few seconds later the game seems to catch up and everything I did a few seconds ago will then register when I am not pressing anything.



4) Testing #3, I will ADS and then tap fire the gun, some will register then some will not then a few seconds later all the mouse clicks I did will register and shoot.





This happens multiple times per game, making it virtually impossible to play.





I have noticed quite a few others with the same issue but trying their resolutions haven't helped.







My FPS: 110 - 140

Latency: 30 - 70

No packet loss







I have tried the following:



Setting priority in task manager from Normal to High, back to normal, and back to high.

Updated GPU drivers

Updated mouse drivers

Formatted TWICE

Fresh COD install TWICE

Changing video settings in game such as texture, particle, etc. from Medium to Low, back to high, back to low.

On a fresh windows and COD install, I have unplugged everything except 1 monitor and my mouse and keyboard. Literally nothing else installed or plugged in other than Webroot antivirus.

Gsync is disabled







My setup:



Main Monitor: LG 27GN750 Ultragear 27" 240HZ

Second Monitor: Acer Predator 25" 240HZ

Mouse: Logitech Pro X Superlight (tried wireless and wired connections)

Keyboard: Ducky One2 80%

CPU: Intel i7 8700 3.7 not overclocked

GPU: Nvidia 3070 not overclocked

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000Mhz

Motherboard: MSI Tomahawk Z390

GOXLR

Streamdeck

Logitech Camera

APC UPS 1500 865W Battery Backup

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64

Antivirus: Webroot Business







In game settings display:



Game updated - All shaders installed



Display Mode: Fullscreen

Screen Refresh 240HZ

Render Resolution: 100

Dynamic Resolution: Disabled

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Sync Every Frame: Disabled

Custom Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Display Gamma 2.2

NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost







Quality:



FOV: 115

Camera Movement: Default

Streaming Quality: Low

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Enabled

Tessellation: Disabled

Dismemberment: Disabled

On Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Filmic Strength: 1

Film Grain: 0

NVIDIA DLSS: Disabled

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Depth of Field: Disabled

World Motion Blur: Disabled

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Particle Lightning: Low





Any help is greatly appreciated.