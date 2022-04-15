Mouse and Keyboard input lag - Warzone PC

DRJ1014
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2003
- Messages
- 5,725
For roughly 4 months I have been experiencing some input lag from mouse and keyboard in Warzone. Nothing about my setup has changed since the input lag has started. I get it on both the mouse when firing, and ADS'ing, not when I am looking around only on the mouse clicks and on the keyboard when walking/running, jumping, or pulling shoot.
While in Warzone everything will seem fine but then I will experience the following;
1) While dropping, trying to pull my shoot (spacebar) SOMEWHAT close to the ground my shoot will not pull and I will splat. Other times my shoot will open when pulled at the same height. While falling pressing WASD to move in the air I wont move until a few seconds after pressing
2) Walking and shooting ADS'd I will stop pressing the keys on my mouse and keyboard but the game acts as if I didnt stop pressing the keys and keeps shooting and walking for a few seconds then it will stop.
3) I will go into a gun fight and try to ADS and shoot but nothing happens then a few seconds later the game seems to catch up and everything I did a few seconds ago will then register when I am not pressing anything.
4) Testing #3, I will ADS and then tap fire the gun, some will register then some will not then a few seconds later all the mouse clicks I did will register and shoot.
This happens multiple times per game, making it virtually impossible to play.
I have noticed quite a few others with the same issue but trying their resolutions haven't helped.
My FPS: 110 - 140
Latency: 30 - 70
No packet loss
I have tried the following:
Setting priority in task manager from Normal to High, back to normal, and back to high.
Updated GPU drivers
Updated mouse drivers
Formatted TWICE
Fresh COD install TWICE
Changing video settings in game such as texture, particle, etc. from Medium to Low, back to high, back to low.
On a fresh windows and COD install, I have unplugged everything except 1 monitor and my mouse and keyboard. Literally nothing else installed or plugged in other than Webroot antivirus.
Gsync is disabled
My setup:
Main Monitor: LG 27GN750 Ultragear 27" 240HZ
Second Monitor: Acer Predator 25" 240HZ
Mouse: Logitech Pro X Superlight (tried wireless and wired connections)
Keyboard: Ducky One2 80%
CPU: Intel i7 8700 3.7 not overclocked
GPU: Nvidia 3070 not overclocked
RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000Mhz
Motherboard: MSI Tomahawk Z390
GOXLR
Streamdeck
Logitech Camera
APC UPS 1500 865W Battery Backup
Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64
Antivirus: Webroot Business
In game settings display:
Game updated - All shaders installed
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Screen Refresh 240HZ
Render Resolution: 100
Dynamic Resolution: Disabled
Aspect Ratio: Automatic
Sync Every Frame: Disabled
Custom Framerate Limit: Unlimited
Display Gamma 2.2
NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality:
FOV: 115
Camera Movement: Default
Streaming Quality: Low
Texture Resolution: Normal
Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
Particle Quality: Low
Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Enabled
Tessellation: Disabled
Dismemberment: Disabled
On Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
Filmic Strength: 1
Film Grain: 0
NVIDIA DLSS: Disabled
Anti-Aliasing: Off
Depth of Field: Disabled
World Motion Blur: Disabled
Shadow Map Resolution: Low
Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
Particle Lightning: Low
Any help is greatly appreciated.
While in Warzone everything will seem fine but then I will experience the following;
1) While dropping, trying to pull my shoot (spacebar) SOMEWHAT close to the ground my shoot will not pull and I will splat. Other times my shoot will open when pulled at the same height. While falling pressing WASD to move in the air I wont move until a few seconds after pressing
2) Walking and shooting ADS'd I will stop pressing the keys on my mouse and keyboard but the game acts as if I didnt stop pressing the keys and keeps shooting and walking for a few seconds then it will stop.
3) I will go into a gun fight and try to ADS and shoot but nothing happens then a few seconds later the game seems to catch up and everything I did a few seconds ago will then register when I am not pressing anything.
4) Testing #3, I will ADS and then tap fire the gun, some will register then some will not then a few seconds later all the mouse clicks I did will register and shoot.
This happens multiple times per game, making it virtually impossible to play.
I have noticed quite a few others with the same issue but trying their resolutions haven't helped.
My FPS: 110 - 140
Latency: 30 - 70
No packet loss
I have tried the following:
Setting priority in task manager from Normal to High, back to normal, and back to high.
Updated GPU drivers
Updated mouse drivers
Formatted TWICE
Fresh COD install TWICE
Changing video settings in game such as texture, particle, etc. from Medium to Low, back to high, back to low.
On a fresh windows and COD install, I have unplugged everything except 1 monitor and my mouse and keyboard. Literally nothing else installed or plugged in other than Webroot antivirus.
Gsync is disabled
My setup:
Main Monitor: LG 27GN750 Ultragear 27" 240HZ
Second Monitor: Acer Predator 25" 240HZ
Mouse: Logitech Pro X Superlight (tried wireless and wired connections)
Keyboard: Ducky One2 80%
CPU: Intel i7 8700 3.7 not overclocked
GPU: Nvidia 3070 not overclocked
RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000Mhz
Motherboard: MSI Tomahawk Z390
GOXLR
Streamdeck
Logitech Camera
APC UPS 1500 865W Battery Backup
Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64
Antivirus: Webroot Business
In game settings display:
Game updated - All shaders installed
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Screen Refresh 240HZ
Render Resolution: 100
Dynamic Resolution: Disabled
Aspect Ratio: Automatic
Sync Every Frame: Disabled
Custom Framerate Limit: Unlimited
Display Gamma 2.2
NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality:
FOV: 115
Camera Movement: Default
Streaming Quality: Low
Texture Resolution: Normal
Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
Particle Quality: Low
Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Enabled
Tessellation: Disabled
Dismemberment: Disabled
On Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
Filmic Strength: 1
Film Grain: 0
NVIDIA DLSS: Disabled
Anti-Aliasing: Off
Depth of Field: Disabled
World Motion Blur: Disabled
Shadow Map Resolution: Low
Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
Particle Lightning: Low
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Last edited: