Motherboard USB splitter?

Hi,
Assembled my system in the O11 Dynamic but found out there's two USB 3 headers for the chassis ports. While my motherboard only has one header.
Is there an adapter that splits an internal USB3.0 header into two? The only ones I could find online are from shops that have skyhigh shipping price for just one item.
Thanks in advance.
