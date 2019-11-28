20 Pin USB 3.0 Internal Header Y Splitter Issue

Hello,
i would like to ask about possible solutions to my problem regarding a Hardware solution for internal 20 Pin Expansion.
My Setup is the following: Motherboard: Z390m-Itx/ac ( No USB-C internal Header )
Case: NZXT H210i ( USB-C Frontpanel to internal USB-C and USB-A to 20 Pin internal)
How to connect the Case with my motherboard?
My solution findings gave me the idea to use a 20 Pin split.....
Unfortunately everytime i plug some device to one of the case connectors, windows 10 is unable to provide drivers, no matter which device. Also, plugging in 2 devices at the same time results in a fight between devices, basically the error message popups won´t stop till i unplug one device.
Does anybody have a solution? I am not planning to buy a different Motherboard...D:
PC Config.jpg

https://www.moddiy.com/products/20-Pin-USB-3.0-Internal-Header-Y-Splitter-Cable-12cm.html
20_Pin_USB_3.0_Internal_Header_Y_Splitter_Cable_12cm_2__09142_zoom.jpg

Connecting it with Silverstones 20 Pin to Usb-C Solution the SST-CP14.
cp14-34right-top.jpg
 
