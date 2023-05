xDiVolatilX said: Wait you guys are saying MK isn't competitive? Don't they have yearly competition for all most of the top fighting games? MVC and MK and SF ? Click to expand...

Kinda. They do have a fighter tournament, several in fact. MK usually makes it only right after a new one is released. Then all the top players from other games storm in and curb stomp the MK community cause the game is stupidly simple and easy compared to others. Then it gets pulled off the main rotation while games like SF stay on it. It lasts less on the main rotation than jokes like Soul Caliber or whatever the new hot anime fighter of the year is.It's not a "top" game by any stretch of that term. It's new MK lasts one season while all the players from other fighters pummel the MK players, maybe two seasons, and then goes away completely while their remaining community cries into their oatmeal over and over again. It's never a main draw or big money or constant return like SF or Tekken. It often under performs games that feature anime school girls fighting with swords even at it's peak. It's bassically been the short bus of fighters since it first released outside of a brief period in MK9 after which MK9 finished out it's history in the short bus again. Hell indie fighters beat it in views and people that care about fighters.It's not the only game that has suffered this fate, looking at you GG and BB, but games like that were agreed on to take skill and MK never was thought of skill based and always sort of a punch line.Again though, it's not really a knock it's better for it. Games in the tier and popularity range of MK, KI, or DOA, have always been laughing stocks but are more fun and less full of over complex nonsense than other games. But they've always remained in the distant corners of the shadow of monsters like SF and Tekken which have turned into overly complex monsters.Also the newest MVC got pulled because it sucked.