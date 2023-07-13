Monitor upgrade advice (currently using 32" 1440p 144Hz Samsung)

GotNoRice
I'm looking for upgrade advice for a new monitor, just not sure what good monitors stand out among the noise right now.
My current monitor is a Samsung C32HG70, a 32" 1440p 144Hz monitor which dates back to 2017 or so. This is starting to approach the longest amount of time I've ever used the same monitor as my main monitor. While I'm not completely unhappy with it, I've always felt that a monitor upgrade can be one of the most functional and meaningful upgrades you can do, so I'd like to consider what my options are.
My current monitor has a decent feature-set. I'm still mostly happy with it, but there are some things about it that do bother me:
-Flickering. When using Freesync "Ultimate" (required for 48-144Hz range), there is very noticeable "flickering", manifested via inconsistency in the brightness, causing the "flickering effect".
-Burn-in. This is the first monitor i've ever had where burn-in has actually been an issue. I can still see the Windows 10 Start-Menu icon, despite having been on Windows 11 since Beta. I can even see some of my World of Warcraft UI icons burned-into the screen now if I look hard enough with a grey background.
-Slow time to turn-on. I run 6 monitors. Each time I come back to my desk and move my mouse, 5 of my monitors turn on almost instantly, while I have to wait an extra 2-3 seconds for my main monitor to turn on. I really don't understand why.
-One Displayport input. There are also 2 HDMI inputs, but they don't support the max refresh rate, which means that for all intents and purposes, this monitor only has one useful input.
So what I'd really like is a monitor that doesn't have those faults, while also giving me a feature-set upgrade. I like 32", but could maybe go a bit bigger. I'd like to stick with 16:9, because I like having side monitors for other stuff while I game, and that would be difficult with an ultrawide. I'd like to either get a 4K panel (while retaining at least 144Hz), or if I stick with 1440p, maybe something like 240hz. 4K would probably be more useful. I usually run games at 4K already, using DLDSR. I've mostly stuck with Samsung, my last 3 monitors all being Samsung and using each for ~5-6 years, but after my mediocre experience with this panel, I'm open to other brands.
Ideally $600 or less, but could stretch that if there is something really compelling. I appreciate any recommendations.
