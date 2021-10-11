VA panel burn-in?

GotNoRice

GotNoRice

Jul 11, 2001
10,416
I've had my Samsung 32" C32HG70 for about 3 years now. When I recently upgraded my system from Windows 10 to Windows 11, I was pretty shocked when I could still faintly see the old Windows 10 Start-menu icon in the bottom left...

It's harder to see in the picture than when looking directly at the monitor, but it's clearly still there. I also provided a reference to what the button looks like (in case you aren't running Windows 10).

VAburn.png


I'm pretty annoyed, as my old Samsung S27A950D TN panel that I used from 2011-2018 did not ever have any burn-in issues. And this monitor has a few other quirks also.

Should I just assume that this will be permanent and count my blessings that it's not worse, or is there anything I can do to fix it, perhaps some kind of display calibration? I didn't realize that burn-in was really even a thing anymore outside of old plasma televisions and extremely low-end cellphones. Is this something specific to VA panels? Because I literally have dozens of older TN and IPS panels, some of which actually display static images most of the time, yet still don't have any burn-in 🤷
 
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Apr 12, 2016
5,530
Haven't seen burn-in on the VA screens I've owned. I have my backgrounds on auto shuffle every 10 minutes, so maybe that's helped avoid any unpleasantness.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
32,421
looks-fine-for-me.jpg


i dont see anything in that pic but, no, they are not supposed to have burn in. ive always auto-hidden the taskbar to avoid it "just in case".
ps: you could just shift the taskbar back to the left and you wont see it ;)
 
