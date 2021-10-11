VA panel burn-in?

I've had my Samsung 32" C32HG70 for about 3 years now. When I recently upgraded my system from Windows 10 to Windows 11, I was pretty shocked when I could still faintly see the old Windows 10 Start-menu icon in the bottom left...It's harder to see in the picture than when looking directly at the monitor, but it's clearly still there. I also provided a reference to what the button looks like (in case you aren't running Windows 10).I'm pretty annoyed, as my old Samsung S27A950D TN panel that I used from 2011-2018 did not ever have any burn-in issues. And this monitor has a few other quirks also.Should I just assume that this will be permanent and count my blessings that it's not worse, or is there anything I can do to fix it, perhaps some kind of display calibration? I didn't realize that burn-in was really even a thing anymore outside of old plasma televisions and extremely low-end cellphones. Is this something specific to VA panels? Because I literally have dozens of older TN and IPS panels, some of whichdisplay static images most of the time, yet still don't have any burn-in