Mini/Micro ATX Cube Case for NAS

Hi,



Currently have a huge tower and want to downsize. Does anything exist that is more like a bought NAS in that its a cube/rectangle?



Really rather DIY so looking for something that has 6 5.25" drive bays for 4-in-3 hot swap cages, but need them side by side rather than upwards.



I have space for 24cm high, 40ish cm deep and 40cm wide.



Thanks!