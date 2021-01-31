Mini/Micro ATX Cube Case for NAS

Hi,
Currently have a huge tower and want to downsize. Does anything exist that is more like a bought NAS in that its a cube/rectangle?
Really rather DIY so looking for something that has 6 5.25" drive bays for 4-in-3 hot swap cages, but need them side by side rather than upwards.
I have space for 24cm high, 40ish cm deep and 40cm wide.
Thanks!
