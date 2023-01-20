Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses in a few days

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses in a few daysBy Mark Hachman
Senior Editor, PCWorld JAN 18, 2023 12:20 PM PST
If you’re interested in building a Windows 10 PC running Windows 10, you’d better hurry — Microsoft will stop directly selling Windows 10 licenses by the end of the month.
According to notices posted to the Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Workstation pages on Microsoft’s site, Microsoft will halt digital downloads of Windows 10 on Jan. 31, 2023. While Microsoft will support Windows 10 for a few more years, Microsoft’s decision means that you won’t be able to buy a Windows 10 license except through existing stores of licenses at third-party retailers.