Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses in a few days

It was only a matter of time.



You already need Win 11 for proper CPU support for the latest CPU's anyway, so I'd imagine eventually the demand would drop one way or another.



They'll likely still be available on the likes of Kinguin for a while longer, but eventually that will dry up too.



The only thing I keep windows around for these days is games. I'm hopeful that some day tje performance hit from running with various compatibility layers under Linux will vanish, but we are not there yet...



I would absolutely love to never have to install Windows on my machine ever again.