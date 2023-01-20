Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses in a few days

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,887

By Mark Hachman
Senior Editor, PCWorld JAN 18, 2023 12:20 PM PST

If you’re interested in building a Windows 10 PC running Windows 10, you’d better hurry — Microsoft will stop directly selling Windows 10 licenses by the end of the month.

According to notices posted to the Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Workstation pages on Microsoft’s site, Microsoft will halt digital downloads of Windows 10 on Jan. 31, 2023. While Microsoft will support Windows 10 for a few more years, Microsoft’s decision means that you won’t be able to buy a Windows 10 license except through existing stores of licenses at third-party retailers.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,309
It was only a matter of time.

You already need Win 11 for proper CPU support for the latest CPU's anyway, so I'd imagine eventually the demand would drop one way or another.

They'll likely still be available on the likes of Kinguin for a while longer, but eventually that will dry up too.

The only thing I keep windows around for these days is games. I'm hopeful that some day tje performance hit from running with various compatibility layers under Linux will vanish, but we are not there yet...

I would absolutely love to never have to install Windows on my machine ever again.
 
