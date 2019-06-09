Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

you can add all that stuff to XP11.. some of the 3rd party addons are really good but sadly they just don't have enough people to get vulkan support done in any timely manner. it's getting there though if you've been following their dev blogs.Straight from left field on this one. Before this came out, I was considering XP11, with its basically gorgeous out of the box design, and future Vulkan API. However alot of basic FS stuff was missing, like AI traffic. However seeing this, my mind was gone. If thats default map scenery and Azure AI atc etc....WIN. Only issue is being realistic about what it will come with in terms of open source addons abilities. Will they make this a P2P type thing, where big names are going to say no to developing.
Also, hopefully this doesnt rely on some poorly written sim code, where Core 0 is taxed, and everything else remains at idle. Need full system usage from GPUs to multithreading.
re xbox, itd be alright with a keyboard and a hori flight stickI wonder how much Simulator they can achieve seeing how its being developed for xbox and PC. I am interested for sure!
Yeah, it'll be really interesting to see how they work in the online streamable terrain vs. how offline play works (if at all.) I know there was an interview with Phil Spencer or someone who said there was around 2 petabytes of world data they were working with...Well it is part cloud based. Otherwise the game would be too big for local storage. As an example, DCS terrian files are around 30GB or so and they're only a small region. DCS looked amazing, but the cities in this even put DCS to shame. Considering the game is the whole world, the file size would easily be 1TB or more if done on local storage.
Of course the problem with streaming is that if your internet goes out I assume the terrian will downgrade real time. I suppose more popular destinations will be locally stored though.
see all those words above the link? that's why nobody complained about it.I get in trouble for posting stuff about pcgamer why arent u
Nope but I do hope I get an invite soon.has anyone here got an invite yet i havent
That isn't new for Flight Simulator. But the level of detail is much higher in part due to new technologies such as streaming.So wait, is this game literally a 1:1 scale map of the entire earth?
Yes, it'a basically a sim that combines Bing's 3D satellite imagery (with something called Azure that processes that data to create treescapes, buildings, etc and remove clouds) with a flight simulator. Basically it's where all flight simmers were hoping/expecting sims to go.So wait, is this game literally a 1:1 scale map of the entire earth?
Figures crossed I get into this one, I really want to play this game.Microsoft announced it will be opening up testing for the Tech Alpha 2 build...Anyone who was selected to participate in the Tech Alpha 1 should expect an email on updates to the Tech Alpha 2 build, as they have been automatically registered...Microsoft says it will provide updates on the timeline for the Tech Alpha 2 release in the next few weeks...if you missed out on the first alpha round, you can still participate in the second alpha round...While it's not guaranteed you will be selected, if you are interest, Microsoft has provided a link to a signup page where you can register...
https://www.flightsimulator.com/flighting-signup/
What a headtrip - I was skipping around in the video, and at the 10:00 mark, I recognize the cluster of buildings on the horizon and the freeway next to the airport - the plane is essentially flying right past my house.lots of YouTube videos have popped up...the game looks incredible from a visual standpoint- the clouds, sky, weather, lighting
No, point it the direction you want to go and give er some power. Now, if you want to be realistic and get permission from the tower and all that, you can get very detailedSo the BIG question. For a newbie to flight sims; How big is the learning curve? Do I have to spend 4 hours just learning how to take off?