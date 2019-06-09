Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

You can even use live weather data, meaning that if it's raining in London in real life, it'll be raining in the game too...weather simulation is another thing that adds to the realism, with storms and other meteorological phenomena that don't just look and behave like they do in real life, but appropriately affect the handling of your plane as well...and thanks to a ridiculous 600km draw distance, it's possible to see storms long before you fly into them...if you get trapped in one, the dark, fat volumetric clouds around your plane are illuminated by cracks of lightning, which is as nerve-racking as it sounds...The Microsoft Flight Simulator development team seems particularly proud of its clouds, and rightly so...they're colossal, voluminous, three-dimensional things, refracting and catching the light, swelling with darkness as rain accumulates, and drifting over the landscape, casting immense shadows as they go...clouds can even cast shadows on other clouds...the result is some of the finest skies I've ever seen on PC, and skies that are all the more impressive for being colossal simulations of intricate weather systems, not just pretty skyboxes...