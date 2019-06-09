Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

F

Fremunaln

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2019
Messages
175
Straight from left field on this one. Before this came out, I was considering XP11, with its basically gorgeous out of the box design, and future Vulkan API. However alot of basic FS stuff was missing, like AI traffic. However seeing this, my mind was gone. If thats default map scenery and Azure AI atc etc....WIN. Only issue is being realistic about what it will come with in terms of open source addons abilities. Will they make this a P2P type thing, where big names are going to say no to developing.

Also, hopefully this doesnt rely on some poorly written sim code, where Core 0 is taxed, and everything else remains at idle. Need full system usage from GPUs to multithreading.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,725
Fremunaln said:
Straight from left field on this one. Before this came out, I was considering XP11, with its basically gorgeous out of the box design, and future Vulkan API. However alot of basic FS stuff was missing, like AI traffic. However seeing this, my mind was gone. If thats default map scenery and Azure AI atc etc....WIN. Only issue is being realistic about what it will come with in terms of open source addons abilities. Will they make this a P2P type thing, where big names are going to say no to developing.

Also, hopefully this doesnt rely on some poorly written sim code, where Core 0 is taxed, and everything else remains at idle. Need full system usage from GPUs to multithreading.
Click to expand...
you can add all that stuff to XP11.. some of the 3rd party addons are really good but sadly they just don't have enough people to get vulkan support done in any timely manner. it's getting there though if you've been following their dev blogs.

but yeah i wasn't expecting microsoft to bother with another flight sim.
 
F

Fremunaln

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2019
Messages
175
WT3 is what I was looking at, and it seems its great IF you can spend the time tweaking it. Thats a rabbit hole i dont want to jump down, I`d rather "set it and forget" lol

Anyways, hopefully the LR team gets the needed bump to push the pipeline fwd faster, if this FS20 actually comes and delivers. Looks AMAZING
 
V

Vengance_01

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
5,885
I wonder how much Simulator they can achieve seeing how its being developed for xbox and PC. I am interested for sure!
 
F

Fremunaln

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2019
Messages
175
The dev update looked magical. My only concern on this is

a) how are system requirements going to work
b) RTX ? LOL JKIng
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,308
Well it is part cloud based. Otherwise the game would be too big for local storage. As an example, DCS terrian files are around 30GB or so and they're only a small region. DCS looked amazing, but the cities in this even put DCS to shame. Considering the game is the whole world, the file size would easily be 1TB or more if done on local storage.

Of course the problem with streaming is that if your internet goes out I assume the terrian will downgrade real time. I suppose more popular destinations will be locally stored though.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
3,985
Flogger23m said:
Well it is part cloud based. Otherwise the game would be too big for local storage. As an example, DCS terrian files are around 30GB or so and they're only a small region. DCS looked amazing, but the cities in this even put DCS to shame. Considering the game is the whole world, the file size would easily be 1TB or more if done on local storage.

Of course the problem with streaming is that if your internet goes out I assume the terrian will downgrade real time. I suppose more popular destinations will be locally stored though.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it'll be really interesting to see how they work in the online streamable terrain vs. how offline play works (if at all.) I know there was an interview with Phil Spencer or someone who said there was around 2 petabytes of world data they were working with...
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,074
Fly anywhere in the world in the impossibly massive Microsoft Flight Simulator

You can even use live weather data, meaning that if it's raining in London in real life, it'll be raining in the game too...weather simulation is another thing that adds to the realism, with storms and other meteorological phenomena that don't just look and behave like they do in real life, but appropriately affect the handling of your plane as well...and thanks to a ridiculous 600km draw distance, it's possible to see storms long before you fly into them...if you get trapped in one, the dark, fat volumetric clouds around your plane are illuminated by cracks of lightning, which is as nerve-racking as it sounds...

The Microsoft Flight Simulator development team seems particularly proud of its clouds, and rightly so...they're colossal, voluminous, three-dimensional things, refracting and catching the light, swelling with darkness as rain accumulates, and drifting over the landscape, casting immense shadows as they go...clouds can even cast shadows on other clouds...the result is some of the finest skies I've ever seen on PC, and skies that are all the more impressive for being colossal simulations of intricate weather systems, not just pretty skyboxes...

https://www.pcgamer.com/fly-anywhere-in-the-world-in-the-impossibly-massive-microsoft-flight-simulator/
 
fightingfi

fightingfi

Look at Me! I need the attention.
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
2,793
I get in trouble for posting stuff about pcgamer why arent u :p
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,725
tbh most of what i've seen honestly just looks like microsoft took all the 3rd party payware mods that were created for FSX and built it into this version.. the ground is just using bing maps 3d effect which there are plenty of 3rd party addons that do similar things. either way it still looks good but i'll still continue to use xplane as well especially when they finish porting it to vulkan.
 
F

Fremunaln

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2019
Messages
175
I wanted to see the offline world more then the cloud stream world. The default ac looked good thus far. No jets or FMCs yet, they said there in the pipeline, but I wonder how complex these FMCs would be. would be awwesome to use default a/c with zibo level systems :p
 
C

Colonel Sanders

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
3,985
TwistedMetalGear said:
So wait, is this game literally a 1:1 scale map of the entire earth?
Click to expand...
Yes, it'a basically a sim that combines Bing's 3D satellite imagery (with something called Azure that processes that data to create treescapes, buildings, etc and remove clouds) with a flight simulator. Basically it's where all flight simmers were hoping/expecting sims to go. ;)
 
R

Razzy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 19, 2005
Messages
236
This looks amazing. As someone who is getting ready to put a new build together I wonder if there is a particular CPU/GPU advantage to be had. It seems like it's gonna chew up a lot of resources :)
 
D

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
2,090
Yeah- it will be interesting if this actually handles multithread properly- the last one really didn't handle anything past the first few threads. And I also really hope the USB instruments (like Simkits) are supported.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,074
Microsoft announced it will be opening up testing for the Tech Alpha 2 build...Anyone who was selected to participate in the Tech Alpha 1 should expect an email on updates to the Tech Alpha 2 build, as they have been automatically registered...Microsoft says it will provide updates on the timeline for the Tech Alpha 2 release in the next few weeks...if you missed out on the first alpha round, you can still participate in the second alpha round...While it's not guaranteed you will be selected, if you are interest, Microsoft has provided a link to a signup page where you can register...

https://www.flightsimulator.com/flighting-signup/
 
R

Reaperkk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2000
Messages
1,705
polonyc2 said:
Microsoft announced it will be opening up testing for the Tech Alpha 2 build...Anyone who was selected to participate in the Tech Alpha 1 should expect an email on updates to the Tech Alpha 2 build, as they have been automatically registered...Microsoft says it will provide updates on the timeline for the Tech Alpha 2 release in the next few weeks...if you missed out on the first alpha round, you can still participate in the second alpha round...While it's not guaranteed you will be selected, if you are interest, Microsoft has provided a link to a signup page where you can register...

https://www.flightsimulator.com/flighting-signup/
Click to expand...
Figures crossed I get into this one, I really want to play this game.
 
F

FighterAce124

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
2,550
Flight sim since Ive been young has been a 1:1 scale of the earth. The only difference is that the terrian is better modeled in each new version. The weather isnt that big of a deal, FS 2004 had real time weather for anywhere in the world. Again, the only difference is the graphics. The effects of wind/rain/sleet etc and what not has been modeled incredibly realistically since FS 98 or so. Thats what makes a flight simulator a simulator.

Dont get me wrong, I love the improvements, but they arent world changing. Just graphical changes. The actual flight modelling and weather effects on flight, etc are almost the exact same as they have been for two decades.
 
O

odditory

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
5,854
polonyc2 said:
lots of YouTube videos have popped up...the game looks incredible from a visual standpoint- the clouds, sky, weather, lighting

Click to expand...
What a headtrip - I was skipping around in the video, and at the 10:00 mark, I recognize the cluster of buildings on the horizon and the freeway next to the airport - the plane is essentially flying right past my house.
 
C

celwin

Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2006
Messages
1,020
So the BIG question. For a newbie to flight sims; How big is the learning curve? Do I have to spend 4 hours just learning how to take off?
 
R

Razzy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 19, 2005
Messages
236
celwin said:
So the BIG question. For a newbie to flight sims; How big is the learning curve? Do I have to spend 4 hours just learning how to take off?
Click to expand...
No, point it the direction you want to go and give er some power. Now, if you want to be realistic and get permission from the tower and all that, you can get very detailed :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top