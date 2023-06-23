Microsoft backs down on Windows 11 changes

Yeah, that's bullshit. They didn't just move things around or change font sizes or something. They removed things that can be of critical importance to some people.



That said, I hate non-intuitive UI changes. I don't mind a little facelift when everything is mostly in the same place and it doesn't disrupt your work, but when they go fuck with something just for the sake of fucking with it, without any improvement to usability that breaks a 25 year old paradigm of how things should work, it fills me with blind rage.



In general lots of thought should go into initial UI design, because once you release it you really shouldn't touch it again. At least not without really good reason.



And this is an area where ALL the major OS/software/Website creators fail these days. It's like no one studies Human Factors Engineering.



I don't care how pretty it is. Optimize it from a human factors functionality perspective, and then leave it that way forever.