Microsoft backs down on Windows 11 changes

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...key-support-rolls-back-file-explorer-changes/

The new Insider build also adds support for Unicode 15 emoji, a few changes to Windows' location-based time zone setting, and a handful of fixes. But most notably for people who complained about last week's Insider build, Microsoft has rolled back proposed changes that would have removed several relatively obscure settings from the Folder Options window in the File Explorer.

"As is normal for the Dev Channel, we will often try things out and get feedback and adjust based on the feedback we receive," wrote Microsoft's Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc in a post detailing the new build's changes.

The hodgepodge of different menu styles is a longstanding complaint about Windows—Windows 11 has gone a long way toward making the interface more modern and consistent on the surface, but you only need to go a layer or two deep in a lot of places before you run into some old menu that looks essentially the same way it did back in Windows 95. But when Microsoft attempts to change or remove some of these elements, it invariably triggers a backlash from the handful of users who apparently find these settings essential. It's one reason Windows 11 still includes all of the Windows XP- and Vista-era Control Panel items, even though the Settings app can perform most of the same functions.
Note that snotty last paragraph--you dinosaurs who aren't up with an ever-changing UI should be ashamed for insisting Microsoft not get rid of the Control Panel before they get around to moving all the functionality into Settings (a proces that's been going on for 11 years now, and shows no sign of ever being finished.)
 
Yeah, that's bullshit. They didn't just move things around or change font sizes or something. They removed things that can be of critical importance to some people.

That said, I hate non-intuitive UI changes. I don't mind a little facelift when everything is mostly in the same place and it doesn't disrupt your work, but when they go fuck with something just for the sake of fucking with it, without any improvement to usability that breaks a 25 year old paradigm of how things should work, it fills me with blind rage.

In general lots of thought should go into initial UI design, because once you release it you really shouldn't touch it again. At least not without really good reason.

And this is an area where ALL the major OS/software/Website creators fail these days. It's like no one studies Human Factors Engineering.

I don't care how pretty it is. Optimize it from a human factors functionality perspective, and then leave it that way forever.
 
All that uproar about an insider build. I mean, that's what insider builds are for - to try out new features and sometimes radical changes, and get feedback. The feedback was quite negative to the changes, so Microsoft reverted them. Seems like the system is working as it is meant to here. But then, without Microsoft hate, half or more of the Internet tech media would disappear.
 
My Windows 10 will just continue to stay on my computer, love how it keeps badgering me every update that I can update to 11 for free... No thanks Microsoft.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, that's bullshit. They didn't just move things around or change font sizes or something. They removed things that can be of critical importance to some people.

That said, I hate non-intuitive UI changes. I don't mind a little facelift when everything is mostly in the same place and it doesn't disrupt your work, but when they go fuck with something just for the sake of fucking with it, without any improvement to usability that breaks a 25 year old paradigm of how things should work, it fills me with blind rage.

In general lots of thought should go into initial UI design, because once you release it you really shouldn't touch it again. At least not without really good reason.

And this is an area where ALL the major OS/software/Website creators fail these days. It's like no one studies Human Factors Engineering.

I don't care how pretty it is. Optimize it from a human factors functionality perspective, and then leave it that way forever.
This is where I do love linux - the split of user experience with the ultimate backend.

I have a totally modern kernel. And yes, my UI paradigm is purposefully frozen in time, because it just worked and was fine (LXDE et all in my case).
 
