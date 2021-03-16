Microsft Edge is wasting my electricity

With Startup Boost turned on in Settings I noticed my CPU usage is hitting 40% and my Ethernet is showing there's constant internet traffic even when I'm not doing anything. With Continue Running background Apps when Edge is closed turned on in Settings the usages are even more pronounced. Microsoft claims this speeds up starting the browser, but in reality I don't noticed anything substantial that will offset the constant CPU usage in the background. That's using more electricity when I'm not even using the computer. What do you think of these two settings?