Microcenter: 5950X $499.99

NattyKathy
[H]ard|Gawd
Marked $519.99 in-store but $499 web price showed up at register. Not bad if yr trying to stretch out yr AM4 platform a bit longer-I picked one up despite Zen4 and Raptor incoming bc I'd rather wait for Zen4 X3D and I'm never early adopting a CPU ever again which puts my DDR5 upgrade timeframe out to next summer/autumn probably. I imagine some of y'all are in the same boat...
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ore-am4-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included
