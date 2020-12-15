Micro Center Limit 1 per household rules?

Hi there!

I had a quick question for any of you Micro Center knowledgeable people out there. Regarding the “limit 1 per household” for the new rtx3080 cards. Does the 1 per household limit apply to all 30 SERIES cards or is it per specific line/SKU of 30xx cards? For example: can I buy one 3080 and one 3070 on the same day? Or even, could I buy different brands of 30 series on the same day?

If the limit is for the entire 30series of cards, how long will I be limited? If I buy one today, when could I buy another one? Dealing with gaming teenagers on Christmas is hard parenting...
 
One 30x0 series per person per 30 days. Similarly one rx6x00 series and one zen 3 per person per 30 days.
 
Depends on the store really. Most will let you buy one leave and come back and buy another. It just stop the 1st person in line buying out everything. Mine let me buy multiple limit 1 items at once. They just ringed them up separately. It is not like they put you on a list and ban you for 30 days. Hell they kept selling to a known scalper everyday. He lines up very early every morning and buys what he can. He even lines up the day before for new hot ticket release and they keep selling to him.
 
Dang... I just didn't want to waste the 45 min drive. And I definitely can't buy just one or I risk a family crisis come Christmas time. It's been impossible to get anyone on the phone at the local Houston store to confirm.
 
Dang... I just didn't want to waste the 45 min drive. And I definitely can't buy just one or I risk a family crisis come Christmas time. It's been impossible to get anyone on the phone at the local Houston store to confirm.
If you are not there before opening more then likely they will sell out what they got.
 
My store (Minneaplois) just enforces the same type of card (I.E. 3080 or 3090) each month. They let me purchase a 3090 and then a 3080 about a week apart. They did check though when they rang me up. Had I tried to buy another 3090 within a month, they would have turned me away. My store is at least good about denying scalpers by preventing them from coming back and trying to double dip which I give them kudos for. I watched them turn away a known scalper that was in line.

Like vegeta535 says though - plan on arriving way before opening and getting in line for a shot at one. Both times I scored a card I was there a good 4+ hours before they opened. And you can only buy one card and/or one CPU in one purchase if they are the high demand versions.
 
My store (Minneaplois) just enforces the same type of card (I.E. 3080 or 3090) each month. They let me purchase a 3090 and then a 3080 about a week apart. They did check though when they rang me up. Had I tried to buy another 3090 within a month, they would have turned me away. My store is at least good about denying scalpers by preventing them from coming back and trying to double dip which I give them kudos for. I watched them turn away a known scalper that was in line.

Like vegeta535 says though - plan on arriving way before opening and getting in line for a shot at one. Both times I scored a card I was there a good 4+ hours before they opened. And you can only buy one card and/or one CPU in one purchase if they are the high demand versions.
I wish my store enforced it. Everything they have is sold out mins after opening. Last Saturday was the first time I saw stock of zen 3 CPUs. They got a bunch of 5800x and actually lasted til noon.
 
