Micro Center Limit 1 per household rules?

My store (Minneaplois) just enforces the same type of card (I.E. 3080 or 3090) each month. They let me purchase a 3090 and then a 3080 about a week apart. They did check though when they rang me up. Had I tried to buy another 3090 within a month, they would have turned me away. My store is at least good about denying scalpers by preventing them from coming back and trying to double dip which I give them kudos for. I watched them turn away a known scalper that was in line.



Like vegeta535 says though - plan on arriving way before opening and getting in line for a shot at one. Both times I scored a card I was there a good 4+ hours before they opened. And you can only buy one card and/or one CPU in one purchase if they are the high demand versions.