Micro Center Limit 1 per household rules?

Frank_Fuster
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2004
- Messages
- 238
Hi there!
I had a quick question for any of you Micro Center knowledgeable people out there. Regarding the “limit 1 per household” for the new rtx3080 cards. Does the 1 per household limit apply to all 30 SERIES cards or is it per specific line/SKU of 30xx cards? For example: can I buy one 3080 and one 3070 on the same day? Or even, could I buy different brands of 30 series on the same day?
If the limit is for the entire 30series of cards, how long will I be limited? If I buy one today, when could I buy another one? Dealing with gaming teenagers on Christmas is hard parenting...
