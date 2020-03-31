Micro ATX cases

I'm looking to build a new system to replace my Sandy Bridge rig in the near future. I want to go smaller with this build and I think I've settled on a micro-atx case. There are 3 cases I like (I like simple and quiet) but none of them have a front USB C port. I plan to keep the system for a number of years so it would be nice to have USB C available.



The cases I like are:

Fractal Define Mini C

Cooler Master Silencio S400

Antec P5



Does anyone know of any m-atx cases like these planned for the near future with USB C in front? Or does anyone have a good website or source to follow with news on future PC cases (besides Hard Forum of course)?