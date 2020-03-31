Micro ATX cases

D

Dexter007

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 10, 2011
Messages
127
I'm looking to build a new system to replace my Sandy Bridge rig in the near future. I want to go smaller with this build and I think I've settled on a micro-atx case. There are 3 cases I like (I like simple and quiet) but none of them have a front USB C port. I plan to keep the system for a number of years so it would be nice to have USB C available.

The cases I like are:
Fractal Define Mini C
Cooler Master Silencio S400
Antec P5

Does anyone know of any m-atx cases like these planned for the near future with USB C in front? Or does anyone have a good website or source to follow with news on future PC cases (besides Hard Forum of course)?
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,802
fwiw.. I have an old school Silverstone SG12 matx that has USB-C in the front.
 
D

Dexter007

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 10, 2011
Messages
127
Thanks for the suggestion, magnetik. My preference is more of the tower style, and I like that the 3 cases I mentioned are all geared toward sound dampening. I like the look of that Silverstone case though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top