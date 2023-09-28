Meta Codec Avatar Demo/Interview with Zuck

sharknice
Nov 12, 2012
3,450
So basically they did 3D scans of themselves doing all sorts of emotions, then do a "video chat" using Quest Pros connected to PCs to render photo realistic 3D avatars.
They've talked about this before but this is the first time they've really shown it off. I'm sure everyone has thought we'll have this at some point in the future, well Meta is actually making it and it looks really good so far.
View: https://youtu.be/MVYrJJNdrEg
