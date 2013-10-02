mechwarrior online

So, personally, I love the game. It's been too long since a good mech game was out (and LL sucked balls), and for what it is, it's a blast.



Here's my issue: there is a clear lack of oversight at PGI. If you read their communications, they clearly don't vett the statements past the devs. They've been talking UI 2.0 ( the new client) forever, and it's going to be over a year late. Community Warfare(guilds, factions etc) has been pumped since day one, and yesterday's communications stated that they hadn't even STARTED on it.



And then yesterday, they mention adding clan tech. Good lord. Clan tech unbalanced the TT game big time, and in a game that has ongoing weapon balance issues (not horrible, but they can't stop touching them), introducing a class of tech and mech that is MEANT to be hands and feet better than standard Inner Sphere tech is a horrible idea. And let's not even mention DX11.



If it were me, I'd scrap Clan tech all together. Too much going on in this game to deal with all that. Make this an innersphere game of 3050/3055 and be done with it. Clan mechs would be fun, but there's too much to do before that makes sense. By that time, the game will be old enough that it will be obsolete and abandoned.



The game IS fun, but the devs lack focus.



That said, FordFanboy, I disagree re the pay to win. I can play on any of the freebie mechs and do just fine. Sure, 2xHeatsinks (more than anything else) change my numbers and how I play, but it doesn't change my win/loss chances, and they conly cost 1.5mil cbills. When you rake in a few hundred k per match(a win), that doesn't take long.