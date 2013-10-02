mechwarrior online

I'm disappointed with the crazy prices they ask for things, it's like $15 for a mech.
You do realize, it's free to play? You don't have to pay $$$ at all.
Most people, spend $40, get extra mechbays for that, because you get only 4 when you start. And most people buy mechs with ingame Cbills.
You need $ to buy Hero Mechs, which are cool and have custom paint jobs and other bonuses.
Hate to be "that guy" wadec22, but it's actually piqued, and not peaked. I was grateful when someone corrected that for me and I saw they were different.
no eu server
Agreed with others. It is a bit too basic, though the core of the game can be fun. The match making (no lobby system when I tired it) system was annoying, the menu was annoying but navigable One gameplay mode (unless this changed) that was essentially TDM with a capture point was not that innovative, but not terrible at the same time.
My main issue is that the game, when I played it, very much became pay to win. I had difficulty even when getting kills or won in a match, to maintain a single mid sized mech without any advanced attachments. Buying a new mech became impossible.
And as mentioned, there was simply not very much to do in the game. Even down to the weapon systems. Missiles, lasers, cannons? All point and hold, line of sight.
Even if they did make it less pay to win I would not pay more than $5 for it, if that. It just gets old after a few matches.
So, personally, I love the game. It's been too long since a good mech game was out (and LL sucked balls), and for what it is, it's a blast.
Here's my issue: there is a clear lack of oversight at PGI. If you read their communications, they clearly don't vett the statements past the devs. They've been talking UI 2.0 ( the new client) forever, and it's going to be over a year late. Community Warfare(guilds, factions etc) has been pumped since day one, and yesterday's communications stated that they hadn't even STARTED on it.
And then yesterday, they mention adding clan tech. Good lord. Clan tech unbalanced the TT game big time, and in a game that has ongoing weapon balance issues (not horrible, but they can't stop touching them), introducing a class of tech and mech that is MEANT to be hands and feet better than standard Inner Sphere tech is a horrible idea. And let's not even mention DX11.
If it were me, I'd scrap Clan tech all together. Too much going on in this game to deal with all that. Make this an innersphere game of 3050/3055 and be done with it. Clan mechs would be fun, but there's too much to do before that makes sense. By that time, the game will be old enough that it will be obsolete and abandoned.
The game IS fun, but the devs lack focus.
That said, FordFanboy, I disagree re the pay to win. I can play on any of the freebie mechs and do just fine. Sure, 2xHeatsinks (more than anything else) change my numbers and how I play, but it doesn't change my win/loss chances, and they conly cost 1.5mil cbills. When you rake in a few hundred k per match(a win), that doesn't take long.
What the fuck are you using to get a couple hundred thousand c-bills per match?
I have a cataphract with an ac10 and gauss rifle, if I get over 120dmg in a round I am lucky. I am starting to realize that missiles and energy weapons are where its as, really wishing I hadnt sold the damn stumpy armed assualt mech.