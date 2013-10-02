mechwarrior online

anyone playing MechWarrior online? Considering giving it a shot since its free to play.
 
I haven't logged in in about a month. Very fun to play though. Extremely tactical and well paced.
 
Honestly I haven't played in a few months or so. If I had the time or will to play games at all lately, I probably would be playing MWO. It was a great tactical game; it had it's faults though, particularly with matchmaking and/or "afks" but other than that, I loved it.

I'm sure I'll get back to it at some point down the road but I probably have a lot of catching up to to do with earning EXP for mechs.
 
I haven't played in probably six months. Have been thinking about picking it up again recently, but I also have a lot of other games asking for my time. I follow the game somewhat with /r/mwo... unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the game is in a great place at the moment. The "launch" is getting skewered by review sites.

Also, we have an existing thread for MWO: http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1691665, though there hasn't been any activity in it since February.
 
I grew up really liking the MechWarrior series, but for some reason MWO doesn't do it for me. Lacks variety, maybe.
 
Just started playing Sunday night. Probably logged 15 hours so far or more. Really liking it!
 
It's ok, solo, better if you have teamspeak and a team.
The one warning I would give is it's more like World of Tanks than mechwarrior. There is no campaign or continuity (yet). You pick a mech, drop kill or be killed, rinse/repeat. Some variety like making your own builds and fine tuning mechs through EXP. It's still being patched every couple of weeks and people get really upset when weapons stats get tweaked to not be OP. Lots of people have given up playing, because of that, because after a patch, their builds are no longer as playable.

They are making it better, but very slowly, and they have a poor track record of listening to the community. Like in this past Mondays patch, everyone was shocked that the devs where actually in the forum answering players concerns... tells you something.
 
i'm confused. I didn't even know it had been released. I happened on the IGN review which peaked my interest. It says it released on Sept 17 '13. When was it actually released?
 
Hate to be "that guy" wadec22, but it's actually piqued, and not peaked. I was grateful when someone corrected that for me and I saw they were different. :)
 
it's been in open beta for 6-months to a year i think, if not more. Lots of people have been playing.

When they say release, the mean: we changed the graphics to not say BETA any more and threw a release party... it was pretty lame by any standards. The forums were more alive and called this a sham release. Most think it was a deadline/publisher deliverable versus an actual release. Lots more work still has to take place.
 
You do realize, it's free to play? You don't have to pay $$$ at all.
Most people, spend $40, get extra mechbays for that, because you get only 4 when you start. And most people buy mechs with ingame Cbills.

You need $ to buy Hero Mechs, which are cool and have custom paint jobs and other bonuses.
 
Mech prices get discussed fairly often on the forums. It's basically the same with every f2p. Some people (like me) won't spend $30 on a single mech (new Atlas hero costs about $32) so I only buy mech bays and premium time and not to often. However if the mechs were $5-$10 I would probably buy a bunch so they would make more money off of me.
However there are people that buy everything any ways so they make a bunch of money off of those people. So it comes down to where the balance is, would $10 mechs sale 3 or more times as many as $30 mechs? I don't know but Personally I think a lower price at least for now would be a better plan. They would get more people into the game and spending money. And I think 3 people spending $10 is better than 1 person spending $30 especially since this is all digital content anyways and you want to build the player base. And later on when the player base is bigger they could raise prices if they wanted too since more popular f2p games actually charge much more for stuff.
In any case I find the game really fun. Its far from perfect and there is basically no difference between beta and launch but that's not a big deal. I just like how it's a fps that doesn't play like every other fps.
 
Solo play is pretty terrible. I highly recommend playing with a group of three to four. Groups of two still aren't good, and groups larger than four are too cumbersome.
 
Yes I do, I have been playing since CB, and I have a founders package. It's just crazy pricing, and with the amount of $ you make in game, it will take a LONG time to buy any mech unless you play daily for 2-3 hours.
 
I don't know if it's still around, but I used to play on the Comstar NA teamspeak. It's just a public team speak for anybody looking to play MWO. It tends to be pretty laid back and casual. and a lot of fun.
 
Despite its (many) flaws, it's still the game that I find myself playing more often than not -- most matches last around 7-9 minutes, and it's a welcome change from the usual FPS suspects. Paying more than 20$ for a Mech (I'm looking at you Boar's Head) is expensive, no joke. Their (early adopter bonus) Phoenix Package was a much better deal (better even than Founder's, IMO).
 
I was under the impression that Hawken is very arcadey, and not a sim at all.
 
Hawken is more like the Call of Duty of mech games, where Mech Warrior is more akin to Rainbow Six.

Both are good in their own regards, but I prefer more tactical gameplay.
 
MWO always felt very shallow to me. It can be fun, but there's so much good shit to draw from the BattleTech universe (more than any one person could realistically partake of) that a team-vs-team multiplayer game doesn't really do the MechWarrior name justice. The early MechWarrior games were very dense in terms of what they drew from, but MWO feels like more of a facade.

I'd like to see Piranha take these assets and build a proper singleplayer/coop game from them, because artistically, the work they're doing is great (assuming they could acquire the license to do so).
 
1/2 time waiting, negotiating painfully clunky group creation, and recovering from freezes. Patches come all the time for fancy new skins and pay to win hero mechs...core functionality never changes. Love this franchise, very close to never launching it again.
 
They could of done so much better, if you play, save your c-bills for the first 48 hours and then pick a mech that you are fine sticking with for the next 40+ hours of gameplay because that is how long its going to take to get enough c-bills to buy another.

Edit: Today a patch was released, guess what was in it? a couple mechs had some issues fixed, couple minor gameplay addittions/fixes, and two new mechs and cosmetic bullshit you can pay money for, ya, this game is fucked.
 
Its a time black hole, and it's not really even a proper MMO. (what with people interacting outside of combat and all)

That said, I kind of like some of the customization and what not. I still pop into the occasional Living Legends game. It's scary when a free mod is better than a paid for product. (support good modders!)
 
Mech that you buy are better. I'm not going to pay 30 for that 6 laser Atlas that I wish to have.
 
I'm not going to spend anything on a game where I spend half my time hung or waiting for a match
 
Agreed with others. It is a bit too basic, though the core of the game can be fun. The match making (no lobby system when I tired it) system was annoying, the menu was annoying but navigable One gameplay mode (unless this changed) that was essentially TDM with a capture point was not that innovative, but not terrible at the same time.

My main issue is that the game, when I played it, very much became pay to win. I had difficulty even when getting kills or won in a match, to maintain a single mid sized mech without any advanced attachments. Buying a new mech became impossible.

And as mentioned, there was simply not very much to do in the game. Even down to the weapon systems. Missiles, lasers, cannons? All point and hold, line of sight.

Even if they did make it less pay to win I would not pay more than $5 for it, if that. It just gets old after a few matches.
 
I am downloading MW3 to get my mech fix, MWO online just pisses me off now after trying to play more.
 
As has been ranted about countless times, the MWO devs have done more damage to the franchise than they have helped it. Shallow gameplay, pay to win, rampant incompetence, false promises, etc. They had a promising start but... one look at their (very) limited development portfolio explains it all (fishing games, Duke Nukem Forever).

They may have started out with good intentions to bring back the IP, but now with all the bad publicity and stuff, it seems they've gone full retard on cashing out. I don't think they have the necessary decision makers that know how to make a fun & balanced game.
 
So, personally, I love the game. It's been too long since a good mech game was out (and LL sucked balls), and for what it is, it's a blast.

Here's my issue: there is a clear lack of oversight at PGI. If you read their communications, they clearly don't vett the statements past the devs. They've been talking UI 2.0 ( the new client) forever, and it's going to be over a year late. Community Warfare(guilds, factions etc) has been pumped since day one, and yesterday's communications stated that they hadn't even STARTED on it.

And then yesterday, they mention adding clan tech. Good lord. Clan tech unbalanced the TT game big time, and in a game that has ongoing weapon balance issues (not horrible, but they can't stop touching them), introducing a class of tech and mech that is MEANT to be hands and feet better than standard Inner Sphere tech is a horrible idea. And let's not even mention DX11.

If it were me, I'd scrap Clan tech all together. Too much going on in this game to deal with all that. Make this an innersphere game of 3050/3055 and be done with it. Clan mechs would be fun, but there's too much to do before that makes sense. By that time, the game will be old enough that it will be obsolete and abandoned.

The game IS fun, but the devs lack focus.

That said, FordFanboy, I disagree re the pay to win. I can play on any of the freebie mechs and do just fine. Sure, 2xHeatsinks (more than anything else) change my numbers and how I play, but it doesn't change my win/loss chances, and they conly cost 1.5mil cbills. When you rake in a few hundred k per match(a win), that doesn't take long.
 
What the fuck are you using to get a couple hundred thousand c-bills per match?
 
Usually it's one of my few favorite builds (and some do have the cbill bonus from Phoenix):

Jagermech DD- max armor, 2erLL, PPC, AC/10, 2xHSs
Shadowhawk Phoenix- AC/10, 2ML 2 SRM6 2xHS
Centurion 9A (forget the type)- ERPPC, 2SRM6, 2ML 2xHS


These days I average around 450-475 damage, 2-3 kills and 4-5 assists. I spot as much as possible and organize/command when I can.
One of the biggest things I have shied away from is XL engines except my lightest mechs, and sometimes not even then. The fragility is not worth the speed imho.
And by 'couple hundred k" i meant between 100,000 and 200,000. Losses eat into that rate, but when you get on a roll...
 
I have a cataphract with an ac10 and gauss rifle, if I get over 120dmg in a round I am lucky. I am starting to realize that missiles and energy weapons are where its as, really wishing I hadnt sold the damn stumpy armed assualt mech.
 
Yea, autocannons are a little diffferent, and have to be used differently across the sizes. The cataphract is awesome with three AC/5s especially. Shakes the crap out of target mechs, makes it very hard to target etc. My Shadowhawk with the AC/10 is an odd bird. Very medium-range based, with the SRM6s, MLs in support. Too close and the AC becomes unwieldy. TOo far away and none of the systems connect well.

The thing to remember is that lasers spread damage out, but are more likely to connect. But Autocannons, if you miss you miss all the way.

The Cat with a AC10 and gauss rifle is a decent build, but the damage is too bursty. AGain, if you miss, your damage falls off steeply.
 
I'd sooner take a pair of AC/2s and a gauss rifle (or just as many AC/2s or AC/5s as I can fit) over a gauss and an AC/10. The 10 is an okay weapon, but for a long-range sniper role, its range is very limiting. Up close, where it's able to deal its full damage, it's firing rate is too low to be incredibly effective. If you're going to be dealing in close-range stuff, you really want a configuration that can shake your opponent's view around pretty relentlessly.

For a ballistics-oriented 'Mech, I really like a combination of AC/5s and AC/2s. The firing mechanism for gauss cannons is a bit weird, and it's kind of tricky to switch between the instant-firing auto-cannons and the charged-firing gauss. You get good punch at closer ranges with the AC/5s and can knock around enemies pretty relentlessly with the AC/2s at closer ranges, and those fill the long-range slot that would otherwise be occupied by the gauss. The big caveat is that auto-cannon ammo is explosive, whereas gauss slugs aren't, but loading up on armor heavily enough and playing smart can negate this.
 
