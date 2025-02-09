Update:

hi friend, the returned address is wrong, please adjust the address again, otherwise the parcel will return to you.



Now the seller, the chatbot, is telling me that the address is wrong and that I need to change the address. I went to the post office and the woman said that she can't change anything, that the package has to be returned and resent. They sent me the wrong address and now apparently the package is being returned back to me.

I sent the MBO to the address that aliexpress gave me when I requested a return and the motherboard was damaged and not working. Now the seller/chatbot is telling me a different address and that the shipment was returned somewhere in Hong Kong.



The address they gave me is supposedly wrong and now it needs to be sent to this other one. Are they some kind of scam or what? I already paid 21 euros for return shipping and now it turns out I have to send it again to a different address but only after the package is returned to me.