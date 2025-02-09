MBO not working

Strange bird
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2021
- Messages
- 1,235
I bought a new motherboard, installed it and it won't work. The MBO LED lights work but that's it.
At first the power button didn't do anything for me. Now when I press it the first time, the fan spins a little and then immediately dies. The MBO LED lights work constantly.
Do you know what the problem could be?
I bought the motherboard on aliexpress. It's an asrock b550m steel legend. What else should I try now or is the motherboard defective?
At first the power button didn't do anything for me. Now when I press it the first time, the fan spins a little and then immediately dies. The MBO LED lights work constantly.
Do you know what the problem could be?
I bought the motherboard on aliexpress. It's an asrock b550m steel legend. What else should I try now or is the motherboard defective?