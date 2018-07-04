Max Payne 1-2-3

T

talk2troy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
6,194
I bought MP1 on CD back when it was released in 2001 (17 years ago!).

I finally finished it yesterday. :)

LOL, seriously - that's true...

BUTT - I originally played until I got stuck somewhere & then gave up (youtube was not filled w/ playthroughs back then).

Eventually, I built a new PC & "lost" my saves & just bought MP2 on CD in 2003 & did the same thing.
~ played until I got stuck somewhere & then gave up, built a new PC, lost my saves, etc.

When MP3 was released in 2012, I played to the end & loved every second!
~ used a few vids to find my way... I am getting old - like Max.

Anyhoo... I just finished MP1 and it was TOTALLY AWESOME !!!!!!!
~ I needed this walkthrough (link) to find some hidden stuff & the end was action movie perfection!

I am about to start MP2 & look forward to finally finishing that game too.
~ I will use this walkthrough if I get stuck - Max Payne 2 walkthrough - YouTube

After I finish MP2, I will play through MP3 again.
Max Payne 3 Walkthrough HD (no commentary)
Max Payne 3 - theRadBrad (non-stop commentary)

The world needs more lead in the atmosphere.

Anyone want to join me in this trilogy replay?




During this Steam Summer Sale - the trilogy is $15 for 24 hours game / story.

Max Payne 1 = How long is Max Payne?
Max Payne 2 = How long is Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne?
Max Payne 3 = How long is Max Payne 3?

EDIT: summer sale is over so now it's $10 + $10 + $20 = $40 for three games...
 
Last edited:
T

talk2troy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
6,194
Hey - use the SPOILER tool if you start talking specifics!!!

upload_2018-7-4_11-47-1.png
 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,148
I've beaten all of them multiple times, felt the urge again a couple months back.

Got a couple hours into 2 then fired up 3. The latter honestly just plays much better.
 
T

talk2troy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
6,194
But it - is - a trilogy, so it's nice to know the whole story...

PS: MP3 is my fav too.
 
C

CptCabbit

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2017
Messages
257
talk2troy said:
But it - is - a trilogy, so it's nice to know the whole story...

PS: MP3 is my fav too.
Click to expand...

It's 3 games that have the same lead. I'm not sure I'd call it a trilogy though. 2 is a direct sequel to 1 for sure, but 3 is a bit of an off shoot. That being said I haven't played 3 in a good while so I should replay it to remember it better.
 
Last edited:
T

talk2troy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
6,194
CptCabbit said:
It's 3 games that have the same lead. I'm not sure I'd call it a trilogy though. 2 is a direct sequel to 1 for sure, but 3 is a bit of an off shoot. That being said I haven't played 3 in a good while so I should replay it to remember it better.
Click to expand...

Interesting observation.... the way I remember it - MP1 & MP2 were almost chronologically sequential.

MP3 happened several years later - when we see a new Max in a new country... doing the same old thing...
 
Last edited:
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,036
I hated Max Payne 3, for everything it was, and for everything it was supposed to be but wasn't. And that game effectively buried the franchise. I wish it somehow wound it's way back to remedy for a proper sequel, or epilogue. I just wish I could wipe the stain of 3 from my memory.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,005
Really enjoyed the first two games. Some of my favorite games of all time. Never played the Max Payne 3, although I have it in my library.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,457
Krenum said:
Really enjoyed the first two games. Some of my favorite games of all time. Never played the Max Payne 3, although I have it in my library.
Click to expand...

+1 to this. MP 1 and 2 are incredibly awesome. It's kind of a shame that they haven't been remade/remastered (that I know of, anyway) but even with the dated graphics their stories and atmosphere are timeless IMO.
 
M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,598
Loved playing max payne at my friends house on the OG xbox. Handing off the controller whenever we died. Those were good times. I've since played through on PC. Maybe it is the nostalgia, but I love that game. One of my top 5 (along with mafia, serious sam, half life).

The train lit up like a christmas tree.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,934
I finished the 1st two basically it's like a knockoff the the Punisher character except for the Pain Pills.
Max Pain 3 I really wanted to finish that game but I think it got lost in a few PC formats I still have it on steam.
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,295
MP3 was such a letdown compared to MP1 and MP2

MP1 and MP2 desinged like a PC game with lotsa freedom
MP3 designed like a consol game wherw you are forced through room starting in bad spots that you would never choose had you had control of the game.
 
C

Crowbar

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 5, 2018
Messages
67
I agree on MP3, only played it for story. Lousy and too flashy bullet time, even on hardest setting is too rewarding. And last man standing is just...
 
Porter_

Porter_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
8,293
Coincidentally I just reinstalled MP3 this last weekend. I’ll replay it slowly, will probably take me months to finish.

MP1 - bought it at release and absolutely loved it. Amazing graphics at the time and fantastic story and gameplay.
MP2 - never played this as I got out of PC gaming for a stint and it released during that time. I have it on steam but never installed it.
MP3 - I loved the shit out of this game. I like the self-loathing down and out version of Max. I know some disagree, different strokes.
 
K

KillRoy X

Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2004
Messages
789
Sorry to bump thread, but just got done playing the trilogy again. Honestly all 3 are awesome and to me a perfect trilogy. Never understood the hate for 3. Maybe because I just finished it, but to me it may just be the best out of the bunch. Love the change up, the graphics still hold up. Story was good, and Max was as miserable as ever. I'd be ok if Rockstar pick this back up for a Max Payne 4, but pretty sure they are busy with GTA6 at the moment.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
17,992
KillRoy X said:
Sorry to bump thread, but just got done playing the trilogy again. Honestly all 3 are awesome and to me a perfect trilogy. Never understood the hate for 3. Maybe because I just finished it, but to me it may just be the best out of the bunch. Love the change up, the graphics still hold up. Story was good, and Max was as miserable as ever. I'd be ok if Rockstar pick this back up for a Max Payne 4, but pretty sure they are busy with GTA6 at the moment.
Click to expand...

Max Payne 3 was a good game in it's own right, it just didn't quite live up to the first two (which are outstanding).

If ever there were a game that deserved the RE2 remake treatment, the first two Max Payne's would be it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,934
I still have Max Payne 3 installed never get around to playing it through. Finished the 1st and 2nd one.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,457
KillRoy X said:
Sorry to bump thread, but just got done playing the trilogy again. Honestly all 3 are awesome and to me a perfect trilogy. Never understood the hate for 3. Maybe because I just finished it, but to me it may just be the best out of the bunch. Love the change up, the graphics still hold up. Story was good, and Max was as miserable as ever. I'd be ok if Rockstar pick this back up for a Max Payne 4, but pretty sure they are busy with GTA6 at the moment.
Click to expand...

I replayed MP1 again last year and I just love the character, world and style of the Max Payne games. It really leaves me wishing for a remake/remaster. Kind of a shame that they don't do more with it as beloved as the games are, but at the same time I'm happy to have them exist at all and am glad they didn't burn us out on them like Ubisoft tends to do with some of their franchises. Maybe one day we'll get another MP game or some sort of modern update for MP1 or 2.
 
B

Business6

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
1,829
Only just played MP3 and enjoyed it quite a bit despite a few story elements.

MP2 is my favorite of the bunch as they nailed the presentation in all regards and the ragdoll is way more pronounced (and hilarious)

Unfortunately MP2 doesn't want to run on my system at more than 11fps otherwise I'd play that again
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,036
KillRoy X said:
Sorry to bump thread, but just got done playing the trilogy again. Honestly all 3 are awesome and to me a perfect trilogy. Never understood the hate for 3. Maybe because I just finished it, but to me it may just be the best out of the bunch. Love the change up, the graphics still hold up. Story was good, and Max was as miserable as ever. I'd be ok if Rockstar pick this back up for a Max Payne 4, but pretty sure they are busy with GTA6 at the moment.
Click to expand...
3 never felt like max payne to me. Apart from the self loathing burlap sack of turds as a character it had numerous glaring gameplay issues that drove me nuts. If rockstar made MP4, I'd probably not even bother playing it. So far rockstar has failed to create a single character in any of their games I played that I'd have liked or could at least sympathize with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top