Max Payne 1-2-3

Sorry to bump thread, but just got done playing the trilogy again. Honestly all 3 are awesome and to me a perfect trilogy. Never understood the hate for 3. Maybe because I just finished it, but to me it may just be the best out of the bunch. Love the change up, the graphics still hold up. Story was good, and Max was as miserable as ever. I'd be ok if Rockstar pick this back up for a Max Payne 4, but pretty sure they are busy with GTA6 at the moment.