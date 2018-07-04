Max Payne 1-2-3

I bought MP1 on CD back when it was released in 2001 (17 years ago!).
I finally finished it yesterday.
LOL, seriously - that's true...
BUTT - I originally played until I got stuck somewhere & then gave up (youtube was not filled w/ playthroughs back then).
Eventually, I built a new PC & "lost" my saves & just bought MP2 on CD in 2003 & did the same thing.
~ played until I got stuck somewhere & then gave up, built a new PC, lost my saves, etc.
When MP3 was released in 2012, I played to the end & loved every second!
~ used a few vids to find my way... I am getting old - like Max.
Anyhoo... I just finished MP1 and it was TOTALLY AWESOME !!!!!!!
~ I needed this walkthrough (link) to find some hidden stuff & the end was action movie perfection!
I am about to start MP2 & look forward to finally finishing that game too.
~ I will use this walkthrough if I get stuck - Max Payne 2 walkthrough - YouTube
After I finish MP2, I will play through MP3 again.
Max Payne 3 Walkthrough HD (no commentary)
Max Payne 3 - theRadBrad (non-stop commentary)
The world needs more lead in the atmosphere.
Anyone want to join me in this trilogy replay?
During this Steam Summer Sale - the trilogy is $15 for 24 hours game / story.
Max Payne 1 = How long is Max Payne?
Max Payne 2 = How long is Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne?
Max Payne 3 = How long is Max Payne 3?
EDIT: summer sale is over so now it's $10 + $10 + $20 = $40 for three games...
