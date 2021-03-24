mATX Mobo suggestion for 10900k, or alternatives

Looking for options because I find myself in a bit of a spot right now. I had started a build into a Silverstone SG09 a few weeks ago based around the 10900k, and I was using an Asus Z490 G wifi mATX motherboard. I ended up having to RMA the board to Newegg because it wouldn't post no matter what I did, and apparently due to the 500 series boards launching, Newegg no longer carries the same motherboard and just refunded me as of a couple days ago. Now I'm not sure what to do, I can't find the same motherboard in stock anywhere and there is no z590 mATX or Z490 mATX in stock that carries all of the features of the previous board (closest would be the MSI one, but its also OOS). It looks like Asus may be putting out a B560 Strix mATX board sometime soon, so that is an option, but I can't find any indication for when that will be actually released, and I'd really prefer it be a Z series for the better OC flexibility. I'm also tempted to just sell the 10900k at a small loss and go for an AMD 5800X since performance is roughly the same (better in a lot of ways on the 5800X). What makes the most sense here? Where do boards go that are so recently discontinued? It was just a matter of a couple days and the Z490 board seems to have all but vanished from all retailers online.



Another option would be to get a standard ATX mobo and get a new case too, but I'd rather not -- I like this case a lot and have invested in it with better fans and an accommodating CPU cooler.