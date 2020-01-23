Matrox to Develop Embedded Graphics Cards with NVIDIA

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM.

    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Always did appreciate Matrox's focus on Image Quality and really respect the Parhelia. Someday may collect one if some rare version comes out like an ES

    ""Matrox is a leader in creating graphics-rich video walls that make an instant real-world impact with customers," said Scott Fitzpatrick, vice president of Quadro Product Marketing at NVIDIA. "The exceptional video playback performance, reliability, and longevity of the NVIDIA architecture makes it an ideal platform for the GPUs Matrox is developing for next-generation video walls."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263211/matrox-to-develop-embedded-graphics-cards-with-nvidia
     
  Jan 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM
    dgz

    dgz [H]ardness Supreme

    GG4400
     
  Jan 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    You have the best of both worlds, Matroxs' stellar designs and Nvidias' drivers.

    Matrox had awful drivers for years that hampered the usability of their cards.
     
  Jan 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM
    Och

    Och n00b

    Matrox has been using AMD chips in their multi display solutions for years.
     
