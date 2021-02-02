Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Commander Shepard
Supreme [H]ardness
Trailer for the 4K Remastered trilogy! Time for me to dust off my old N7 armor and get back in business!!
Can we at least bang the red head this time? Only reason I played through the last time. I think it ended with her giving me a hug.
Story of my life.
Kelly Chambers is my 2nd favorite space babe after Liara. I still enjoy watching her little dance routine in my cabin on the Normandy 2.Can we at least bang the red head this time? Only reason I played through the last time. I think it ended with her giving me a hug.
I know. Apparently if you do it right you get a lap dance. Wasn't worth it replaying. hehYou can woo Kelly. You did it wrong bro.
I know. Apparently if you do it right you get a lap dance. Wasn't worth it replaying. heh
Doesn't look like the store page is up yet.I tried to pre-order on Steam, but there's no way to do it. I'd prefer not to have any go through Origin if at all possible
ME 1 and 2's female Shepard model was near perfect. She looked like a battle-hardened Lena Headey, way better than the pretty-boy male Shep, IMO. That updated model looks like hot trash.Still salty about no ME3 multiplayer. Also looks like they replaced Femshep's default face in the first game with the horrible model in the third game. Should have went the other way and brought ME1-ME2 default Femshep into ME3.
ME 1 and 2's female Shepard model was near perfect. She looked like a battle-hardened Lena Headey, way better than the pretty-boy male Shep, IMO. That updated model looks like hot trash.