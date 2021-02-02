Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Can we at least bang the red head this time? Only reason I played through the last time. I think it ended with her giving me a hug.

Story of my life.
 
Can we at least bang the red head this time? Only reason I played through the last time. I think it ended with her giving me a hug.

Story of my life.
Kelly Chambers is my 2nd favorite space babe after Liara. I still enjoy watching her little dance routine in my cabin on the Normandy 2. ;)
 
I enjoyed all 3 games after patches , but don't know If I could replay again so soon...
Graphics look way better with this remastered version though

Might be a good game to play while I wait on gpu prices to go back to normal and
then become available without waiting. :unsure:
 
I finished ME2 for the first time a few months ago so I'm going to hold off until this release to play ME3. I can't wait, I loved ME1 and ME2 and I can't believe I waited until 2020 to play them.
 
Still salty about no ME3 multiplayer. Also looks like they replaced Femshep's default face in the first game with the horrible model in the third game. Should have went the other way and brought ME1-ME2 default Femshep into ME3.

1612285207328.png


1612285239376.png
 
I tried to pre-order on Steam, but there's no way to do it. I'd prefer not to have any go through Origin if at all possible
 
Still salty about no ME3 multiplayer. Also looks like they replaced Femshep's default face in the first game with the horrible model in the third game. Should have went the other way and brought ME1-ME2 default Femshep into ME3.

ME 1 and 2's female Shepard model was near perfect. She looked like a battle-hardened Lena Headey, way better than the pretty-boy male Shep, IMO. That updated model looks like hot trash.
 
I don't even know if I own any of these games I played maybe ME 2 I think which was like 10 years ago but it was on console I think.
 
ME 1 and 2's female Shepard model was near perfect. She looked like a battle-hardened Lena Headey, way better than the pretty-boy male Shep, IMO. That updated model looks like hot trash.
She doesn't scream "battle hardened" to me. That being said, ME3's FemShep was a step in the wrong direction. The model is just awkward. More so from certain angles.
 
