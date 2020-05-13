Mafia: Trilogy

The official Twitter account for the Mafia game series from 2K has revealed a teaser for an upcoming anthology including the three Mafia games. The 30 second teaser shows off characters featured from all three games with what looks like a remastering of the first two. Hopefully if the first two games are ported to a new engine they still retain all the little details that were lost in Mafia III. The details of the trilogy will be revealed next Tuesday May 19 at 1600 UTC according to the tweet.

https://twitter.com/mafiagame/status/1260570564844040194
 
I JUST played through part 3.
It was fun, but near the end it got a bit repetitive, and didn't "feel" like a Mafia game, it felt more like GTA.

Though if they remaster 1 & 2, I'm definitely going to buy this.
The only one I bought was Mafia 1 on PC back in the day. Got Mafia 2 when I got my video card, and Mafia 3 via Playstation Plus.
 
