Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 5,050
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I would be excited except I played Mafia II, I'm not sure what game you guys played but mafia II was awful. Like serious hot garbage.
Hmmm.... Mafia 2 was a mixed bag for me. Will keep tabs on this. I hope they take the rails off a bit and find a way to combine strong narrative with great gameplay in an open world.
What burned my ass on 2 was that you could drive around and it plainly obvious that a far more ambitious concept could have happened and very likely was even envisioned to a point and simply didn't happen. That game could have been so much more. You could SEE it. It was an incredible game world with beautiful detail...for absolutely nothing. Completely dead. Pointless.
In other words: A major prick tease.
I hope 3 delivers on that tease. If it does, it will be something special. If it's another game like 2 it will be something I buy for about $20 with a shrug of the shoulders.
http://www.gamespot.com/articles/mafia-3-confirmed-full-reveal-coming-next-month/1100-6429230/
http://www.ign.com/articles/2015/07/28/mafia-3-officially-announced-more-info-coming-at-gamescom
Sorry, after mafia 2 I just don't care. They released a half finished game with 75% of the campaign missing, and missions barely connecting to each other, dlc that was actually cut from the original game, It was a terrible experience.
I would be excited except I played Mafia II, I'm not sure what game you guys played but mafia II was awful. Like serious hot garbage.
I liked the story. It wasnt really trying to be an open world game. They just wanted the world to feel believable instead of giving a direct linear experience.
Mafia 1 > Mafia 2.
How about reselling Mafia 1 with Mafia 2's graphics instead of trying to make Mafia 3?
Mafia 2 had some of the worst characters, dialog and phoned-in plot I've ever experienced in a video game. I've never wanted to shoot a character in the head as much as I wanted to with the fucking hateful, one-dimensional charisma vacuum you get stuck playing as, whatever his stupid name was.
Really nice engine, though, utterly wasted on a piece of shit game.
So apparently the game is set in Louisiana in the 70's.
Here's an acting call that was for the game, detailing three of the main characters:
http://i.imgur.com/7lF7Diu.jpg
Here's the english cinematic (not the gameplay) with no one speaking over it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBaSzHdIfI4&feature=youtu.be
Wow, looks arcadey as fuck.
Why do these developers have to make cars burst into flames from simply crashing? It looks so fucking stupid.
The atmosphere looks ok but the gameplay itself, sigh.
Here I was hoping for a return of Speed limits, red light running, etc and it looks like they've went completely and utterly into the GTA/Just Cause arcade style gameplay.