What burned my ass on 2 was that you could drive around and it plainly obvious that a far more ambitious concept could have happened and very likely was even envisioned to a point and simply didn't happen. That game could have been so much more. You could SEE it. It was an incredible game world with beautiful detail...for absolutely nothing. Completely dead. Pointless.



In other words: A major prick tease.



I hope 3 delivers on that tease. If it does, it will be something special. If it's another game like 2 it will be something I buy for about $20 with a shrug of the shoulders.





Sorry, after mafia 2 I just don't care. They released a half finished game with 75% of the campaign missing, and missions barely connecting to each other, dlc that was actually cut from the original game, It was a terrible experience.

Thats the impression I got, I played through Mafia II a few months ago to get it off my steam list. There's lots of people and a big, pretty city, at one it even opens and tell you to go dick around, so you drive around talking to people and there's literally nothing to do, no side missions nothing. I recall there being some locksmithing and car stealing elements and none of it matters you just busted a window and took a car if you wanted it no biggie. Aside from that I just remember the storyline and missions boring me to tears. I wouldn't even call it a subpar GTA clone, it was just 7-15 hours of nonsense and then the game ends. I usually, as I'm clearing out my library, make a thread about the pros and cons of the title. I don't recall bothering to do that this time. There was just nothing at all worth discussing.