Mafia III

19896879358_1b852542c0_z.jpg
 
I would be excited except I played Mafia II, I'm not sure what game you guys played but mafia II was awful. Like serious hot garbage.
 
Hmmm.... Mafia 2 was a mixed bag for me. Will keep tabs on this. I hope they take the rails off a bit and find a way to combine strong narrative with great gameplay in an open world.

What burned my ass on 2 was that you could drive around and it plainly obvious that a far more ambitious concept could have happened and very likely was even envisioned to a point and simply didn't happen. That game could have been so much more. You could SEE it. It was an incredible game world with beautiful detail...for absolutely nothing. Completely dead. Pointless.

In other words: A major prick tease.

I hope 3 delivers on that tease. If it does, it will be something special. If it's another game like 2 it will be something I buy for about $20 with a shrug of the shoulders.


http://www.gamespot.com/articles/mafia-3-confirmed-full-reveal-coming-next-month/1100-6429230/


http://www.ign.com/articles/2015/07/28/mafia-3-officially-announced-more-info-coming-at-gamescom
 
I did like the first Mafia game at its time. But Mafia 2 didn't do it for me, it seemed like an empty lifeless world, though I only played through about half of it, I put about 10 hours into it, I couldn't push myself to continue with it and felt it was a pretty disappointing sequel for me. Though I will still check out Mafia 3 when we have more info.
 
Sorry, after mafia 2 I just don't care. They released a half finished game with 75% of the campaign missing, and missions barely connecting to each other, dlc that was actually cut from the original game, It was a terrible experience.
 
Thats the impression I got, I played through Mafia II a few months ago to get it off my steam list. There's lots of people and a big, pretty city, at one it even opens and tell you to go dick around, so you drive around talking to people and there's literally nothing to do, no side missions nothing. I recall there being some locksmithing and car stealing elements and none of it matters you just busted a window and took a car if you wanted it no biggie. Aside from that I just remember the storyline and missions boring me to tears. I wouldn't even call it a subpar GTA clone, it was just 7-15 hours of nonsense and then the game ends. I usually, as I'm clearing out my library, make a thread about the pros and cons of the title. I don't recall bothering to do that this time. There was just nothing at all worth discussing.
 
I liked the story. It wasn&#8217;t really trying to be an open world game. They just wanted the world to feel believable instead of giving a direct linear experience.
 
Damn. I loved mafia for the time and I have the sequel on my PC just haven't installed it yet. I was looking forward to it but no.... Ugh. Damnit.
 
I really enjoyed the story too. Honestly the open world mechanics of Mafia 1 really weren't that great, but it had a pretty good story.
 
I really enjoyed both games for their driving physics and story. Personally i can't say the same about gta V at all.

Just noticed it's a different developer. All hype gone.
 
I enjoyed Mafia and Mafia 2. 2 was a good game, it was just obvious that it was rushed out the door in a half finished state.

I would love to see a Mafia-ized version of GTA where you're basically running the mob and its operations in an open world, instead of GTA's kind of nonsensical story or the older Mafia's total lack of open world activities.
 
Loved the first one, second one felt "incomplete" and it was obvious things were cut out/not finished (IE the "rural area" of the map).

However I think a lot of people are expecting some kind of GTA /Assassin's creed style "open " world that that is not at all like the first game.

The first game was a LOT more focused on the storyline and narrative, you didn't have a map littered with "hundreds" of collectibles and other side-things to do (IE filler) you focused mostly ont he storyline, and to me that is why I enjoyed it more then GTA 3.

It kept you focused on the story and characters, instead of trying to "fill" time with a bunch of wacky side-crap that is usually an afterhtought, and I hope Mafia III stays that way in it's focus and doesn't try to fill it's world with unintereisting filler crap (like Ubisoft games) and collectibles.

Focus more on the story and characters imo.
 
Mafia 1 > Mafia 2.

How about reselling Mafia 1 with Mafia 2's graphics instead of trying to make Mafia 3?
 
you can mod Mafia 1 to look pretty decent. not 2 standards but better than the before.
 
I still play the first one from time to time and I had installed part two last week so they must have sensed it.
 
I really enjoyed Mafia II for what it was. Not every game needs to be bursting at the seams with shit to do. I have GTA for that. give me a solid story and I'll be happy. No multiplayer. No golfing. Just fun Mafia shit.
 
I tried to play as far as I could with Mafia II but it wound up boring me to tears & the story really didn't interest me all that much. Here's to hoping that III will amazing.
 
Mafia 2 had some of the worst characters, dialog and phoned-in plot I've ever experienced in a video game. I've never wanted to shoot a character in the head as much as I wanted to with the fucking hateful, one-dimensional charisma vacuum you get stuck playing as, whatever his stupid name was.

Really nice engine, though, utterly wasted on a piece of shit game.
 
I think I remember liking the game, but fuck the ending.

Also pink suit erryday eat all of Joe's sandwiches drink all his beers #mafiosolife
 
Thats another thing that rubbed me the wrong way, there was no dialog trees and your character has no redeeming qualities what-so-ever. I'm ok with that as long as your character has some weird interesting evil traits or something but no you basically play this bland sociopath robot.
 
Here's the english cinematic (not the gameplay) with no one speaking over it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBaSzHdIfI4&feature=youtu.be

Wow, looks arcadey as fuck.

Why do these developers have to make cars burst into flames from simply crashing? It looks so fucking stupid.

The atmosphere looks ok but the gameplay itself, sigh.

Here I was hoping for a return of Speed limits, red light running, etc and it looks like they've went completely and utterly into the GTA/Just Cause arcade style gameplay.
 
One thing i enjoyed about Mafia 1 and 2 is that they really went for authentic feel from the guns to the cars and the atmosphere.

This looks like hot garbage in comparison, like a poorly made gta rip off.
 
The character models looked good in some areas. The city and cars looked bland from what I saw and nowhere near a GTA5 PC level.
 
Wow. How on earth is this gonna pass as a game in the Mafia series? Definitely not gonna buy this until some blowout sale some day.
 
ugh I stand corrected I will not be buying this.
 
So... where is the Mafia?

Is this where you aren't a part of the Mafia but you fight against them?

Not sure if I'm excited yet or not. Will have to wait for more storyline reveal.
 
Mafia isn't simply Italians and that's it, there were others that were more open and not simply restricted by family or race.
 
