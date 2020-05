Mafia: Definitive Edition

So, it looks like 2 (and possibly 3) are getting the remaster treatment where-as Mafia 1 is getting a full on remake. The MS store page is down now, but when it was up there were images shown of it looking completely brand new. Escapist has the images re-posted in the linked article. It looks really pretty.I loved Mafia 1 and I'm really looking forward to seeing more of the remake of it.