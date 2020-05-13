Mafia: Definitive Edition

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,995
Excited?

"Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime in America. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father's debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, quickly climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence. However, the life of a wise guy isn't quite as untouchable as it seems.
The Xbox Store says that the game runs at 4K resolution on the system, so it should look incredibly crisp on the console.


Are you interested in the game? Let us know. Hopefully, it'll be priced reasonably and not $60."


https://www.windowscentral.com/mafi...-4k-resolution-xbox-one-x-could-launch-may-19
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,915
So, it looks like 2 (and possibly 3) are getting the remaster treatment where-as Mafia 1 is getting a full on remake. The MS store page is down now, but when it was up there were images shown of it looking completely brand new.

Escapist has the images re-posted in the linked article. It looks really pretty.

I loved Mafia 1 and I'm really looking forward to seeing more of the remake of it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
W

waderunner

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2013
Messages
1,085
I loved Mafia 2 and 3. Mafia was a bit dated technically, but with a remake I'll give it another try. Though I kind of chafe at the idea of buying remastered versions of games I've already bought once. I hope we'll see a heavy discount, at least, for those who purchased prior versions of the games.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top