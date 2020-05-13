Mafia: Definitive Edition

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,995
Excited?
"Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime in America. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father's debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, quickly climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence. However, the life of a wise guy isn't quite as untouchable as it seems.
The Xbox Store says that the game runs at 4K resolution on the system, so it should look incredibly crisp on the console.
Are you interested in the game? Let us know. Hopefully, it'll be priced reasonably and not $60."
https://www.windowscentral.com/mafi...-4k-resolution-xbox-one-x-could-launch-may-19
"Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime in America. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father's debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, quickly climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence. However, the life of a wise guy isn't quite as untouchable as it seems.
The Xbox Store says that the game runs at 4K resolution on the system, so it should look incredibly crisp on the console.
Are you interested in the game? Let us know. Hopefully, it'll be priced reasonably and not $60."
https://www.windowscentral.com/mafi...-4k-resolution-xbox-one-x-could-launch-may-19