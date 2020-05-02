M/B for quiet itx build (ryzen 3rd gen): x570, B450, x470 or wait for B550?

TBH I don't think there is much difference real world between PCIe 3.0 and 4.0. You can look at my sig and I opted for PCIe 3.0. On the NVME front 3500Mbps vs 5000Mbps read, not a huge difference in real world usage unless you're doing some specific workloads. Price is a big factor too as storage is considerably cheaper. In terms of the x16 slot, well a 2080 Ti isn't bottlenecked by PCIe 3.0 so I'd expect the next gen of cards to not be bottlenecked either. At worst on the high end, like 3080 Ti maybe it will be just a few percentage points. Years down the road this number will start growing.



Depends on how soon you want to build. When you say Ryzen 3 are you talking the APUs? Like 2200G/3200G? In that case I would wait for next gen. The APUs always lag one generation behind. 2200G = Zen architecture, 2xxx desktop = Zen+. 3200G = Zen+ architecture, 3xxx desktop = Zen 2. When the 4xxxG APUs come out they will utilize Zen 2 architecture and Navi iGPU offering a good bit of performance on both the CPU and iGPU front. If you're going with a 3xxx non APU then building whenever is fine.



X570 boards have chipset fans, not always advisable for a quiet build. If you're waiting for next gen CPU you might as well wait for B550 boards to start coming out to evaluate them. They will have PCIe 4.0 available on the primary X16 slot and m.2 NVME slot, and no chipset fan. Will be cheaper than X570 and probably more in line with B450 pricing. The slots are backwards compatible with PCIe3.0. I feel each AMD launch is getting more attention from motherboard manufacturers so hopefully we will see more and better mITX boards.



Lastly if you want to just get one now, nothing wrong with that. I would personally recommend GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI, ASUS ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING or ASRock Fatal1ty B450 GAMING-ITX/AC (basically same as ASRock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming-ITX/ac). I've had good luck with the Asrock boards. Running X370 Taichi in server, X470 Taichi Ultimate in my rig, X370 Killer SLI/ac for my gf and AB350M Pro4 for my mom. Some rocky BIOSes initially but everything seems ironed out. No LLC on the X370 Killer SLI/ac or AB350M Pro4 but that's probably expected because they're cheaper.