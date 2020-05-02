M/B for quiet itx build (ryzen 3rd gen): x570, B450, x470 or wait for B550?

echn111

Looking for M/B recommendations for my new Ryzen 3rd gen (3700x/3900x) mini-ITX build. (edit)

Main priorities are 1440p gaming, low noise/silence, and having enough M.2 storage for normal use, perhaps between 2 to 4TB NVMe. Will probably buy a normal 12TB HDD as well just for slower storage... Ideally it'll have S/PDIF to connect to my 5.1 audio system without having to create a fake extended monitor (which is apparently the only way to do this if you use HDMI for 5.1 sound). Already bought my peripherals and have an RTX 2070 super (and a quiet 3rd party cooler) but my new ITX case should arrive within 5 weeks so I don't need to rush into a decison and can take my time....

And now I need to decide on the motherboard. I don't mind paying more for something, as long as I get something reasonable for it, such as increased quality, speed or features that I care about. But not going to waste money on things that aren't useful to me, so going to avoid thunderbolt and similar features. As for M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0, for twice the cost I'm not sure what "real world" advantage this gives me over PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives as they seem very fast already.... And x570 seems to be twice as expensive as B450...

Open to suggestions....
 
Ready4Dis

For gaming you will not notice anything going with a 4.0 SSD over 3.0, use that money difference to get more storage. It's really hard to say as we don't know all the specs on the B550 year,. It seeing as they should be out in a month and you have 6 weeks to wait on the case, I would probably find the features you want and the board you want but hope off on purchasing until the B550s drop, then you compare what came out to what u liked and see if it compares feature/price wise. You said Ryzen 3, so that's a lower TDP than ryzen 5 or 7. I run a fatal1ty b450 itx in my personal box and it works fine for me. It only has 1gb/s Ethernet and some built in wifi which gets the job done. 2 ram slots so you can't buy 2 sticks now and 2 later. Which ryzen 3 are you looking at? 3300x?
 
Dopamin3

Dopamin3

TBH I don't think there is much difference real world between PCIe 3.0 and 4.0. You can look at my sig and I opted for PCIe 3.0. On the NVME front 3500Mbps vs 5000Mbps read, not a huge difference in real world usage unless you're doing some specific workloads. Price is a big factor too as storage is considerably cheaper. In terms of the x16 slot, well a 2080 Ti isn't bottlenecked by PCIe 3.0 so I'd expect the next gen of cards to not be bottlenecked either. At worst on the high end, like 3080 Ti maybe it will be just a few percentage points. Years down the road this number will start growing.

Depends on how soon you want to build. When you say Ryzen 3 are you talking the APUs? Like 2200G/3200G? In that case I would wait for next gen. The APUs always lag one generation behind. 2200G = Zen architecture, 2xxx desktop = Zen+. 3200G = Zen+ architecture, 3xxx desktop = Zen 2. When the 4xxxG APUs come out they will utilize Zen 2 architecture and Navi iGPU offering a good bit of performance on both the CPU and iGPU front. If you're going with a 3xxx non APU then building whenever is fine.

X570 boards have chipset fans, not always advisable for a quiet build. If you're waiting for next gen CPU you might as well wait for B550 boards to start coming out to evaluate them. They will have PCIe 4.0 available on the primary X16 slot and m.2 NVME slot, and no chipset fan. Will be cheaper than X570 and probably more in line with B450 pricing. The slots are backwards compatible with PCIe3.0. I feel each AMD launch is getting more attention from motherboard manufacturers so hopefully we will see more and better mITX boards.

Lastly if you want to just get one now, nothing wrong with that. I would personally recommend GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI, ASUS ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING or ASRock Fatal1ty B450 GAMING-ITX/AC (basically same as ASRock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming-ITX/ac). I've had good luck with the Asrock boards. Running X370 Taichi in server, X470 Taichi Ultimate in my rig, X370 Killer SLI/ac for my gf and AB350M Pro4 for my mom. Some rocky BIOSes initially but everything seems ironed out. No LLC on the X370 Killer SLI/ac or AB350M Pro4 but that's probably expected because they're cheaper.
 
kirbyrj

I'd wait and see what B550 brings to the table shortly. Most of the advantages of X570 are nullified in the smaller form factor as there just isn't physical room on the board for multiple PCIe connections, etc. If nothing else, I'd expect it to not have active cooling (which should help the quiet part of your needs) and should be somewhat cheaper. Hopefully sub-$150 for mITX.
 
echn111

Thanks all. I probably should have called the CPU as a "Ryzen 3rd generation" but didn't realise the AMD naming convention.... I'm not sure exactly what CPU I'm getting but it's between the Ryzen 3700x and the 3900x. Currently leaning towards the Ryzen 3700x as it has a low TDP and great price/performance and seems the sensible purchase. But if the price for the 3900x is reasonably close to the 3700x and I find a legit reason to get it, I'll get that...

Had a look at those x570 boards but they're really not aimed at quiet builds and really not keen on the small fans providing active cooling. I understand that's to keep the M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage cool - that's yet another reason to stick to PCIe 3 storage.... B450 are better value for money, but they have less features, many lack a second M.2. port....

Seems that the sensible thing to do is to wait for the B550, plan my build while avoiding impluse buying for the next 6 weeks....
 
