Lost Ark (Hack & Slash)

Ruoh

Ruoh

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 16, 2009
Messages
5,858
It's pretty... but as usual, it looks only skin deep.
 
P

pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
4,997
I think I saw a vid on this a while back. When's it out?
 
Suprfire

Suprfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 1, 2008
Messages
2,100
Just saw the video for this...looks great on the condition that there's no pay-to-win and it's not an absolute grindfest like other games that have come out of Korea.
 
T

TheGamerZ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 18, 2003
Messages
5,217
It'll likely not come out in the West, as many of those Korean games don't.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,129
Ah, what Diablo 3 should have looked like.

Instead we got a saturday morning cartoon.
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,108
Eh "mmorpg" turns me off. Hack and slash WoW probably. I can imagine raid tiers and gear tiers like that rather than Diablo style loot fest where you can run whatever you want for items.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,339
I'd love to play this even if it does have an online component like Path of Exile. I suspect that will be available in English since all of the Youtube videos have English titles.
 
Ruoh

Ruoh

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 16, 2009
Messages
5,858
It looks good, but then again, so did alpha Diablo 3.
 
delita

delita

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2014
Messages
1,638
since it's korean can we assume that it will be a cash shop fiesta and whoever gets the western rights to publish will turn it into a total shitfest like every other korean game?
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,108
delita said:
since it's korean can we assume that it will be a cash shop fiesta and whoever gets the western rights to publish will turn it into a total shitfest like every other korean game?
Click to expand...
That's how I read it.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,285
big_aug said:
Eh "mmorpg" turns me off. Hack and slash WoW probably. I can imagine raid tiers and gear tiers like that rather than Diablo style loot fest where you can run whatever you want for items.
Click to expand...
My sentiments, too. Looks like a really great concept that will probably be ruined by the "MMO" concept. Looks phenomenal on paper, though.
Hopefully it's salvageable as it looks like something I should enjoy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top