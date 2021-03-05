Loop Hero. Amazing.

Get this game! Read about it yesterday and then watched some videos. Wow, what a great waste of time and super fun. You walk in a constant 'loop' which spawns creatures from cards you play on the path. There are weapon, armor upgrades ect. You have a 'home base' that you can choose to visit which lets you upgrade the facilities. This is all done on a 2d, sprite packed background. There's way more too it but I havent finished my coffee yet and cant think.



It looks like it would be soooooo boring but its soooooo addictive. I say it's a must buy.