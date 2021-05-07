Looking for motherboard recommendations

Hi, Im building a new PC. The PC will be used for gaming. I done a list of MBOs which I can afford with my budget.



Can you help me choose the best MBO on the list?



- The MBO I was thinking of for Intel Core i5-11600K:



- MSI Z590-A PRO





The MBOs for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X :



- Asus Prime X570

- ASRock B550 Extreme4

- ASUS TUF Gaming B550-Plus

- Gigabyte B550 AORUS Elite V2

- ASRock B550M Steel Legend

- MSI MAG B550M Mortar