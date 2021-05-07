Looking for motherboard recommendations

A

alfabun

n00b
Joined
May 7, 2021
Messages
1
Hi, Im building a new PC. The PC will be used for gaming. I done a list of MBOs which I can afford with my budget.

Can you help me choose the best MBO on the list?

- The MBO I was thinking of for Intel Core i5-11600K:

- MSI Z590-A PRO


The MBOs for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X :

- Asus Prime X570
- ASRock B550 Extreme4
- ASUS TUF Gaming B550-Plus
- Gigabyte B550 AORUS Elite V2
- ASRock B550M Steel Legend
- MSI MAG B550M Mortar
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top