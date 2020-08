Looking for mobo suggestions

Looking for suggestions on a good mobo. I'm being told that the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Master is the way to go but I've had my eye on the Asus Rog lineup for years now. What do you guys think? The build I'm working on getting:



ram - 32GB G.Skill DDR4 TridentZ RGB 3200Mhz

ssd - Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series - 2Tb PCIe NVMe

psu - EVGA Supernova 850 G5

cpu - i9-10900k

gpu - undecided