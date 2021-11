Looking for feedback: 6900xt vs 3080

The bigger question at play here is what resolution do you play at. If you are on 1080p then either card will play all games with all settings cranked at that resolution. The 6900xt will lag behind in performance when using raytracing in most instances due to the fact that it is a first gen Raytracing card.The higher the resolution you want to push the more you will see the gaps in the cards and the 3080 will gain a slight edge when using raytracing features.What CPU are you using?My best suggestion here is if you have to purchase now then I would suggest whichever one you can purchase for a lower price that will suit your needs. But my vote goes to the 6900xt due to the cost per performance per watt...I am weighing this same purchase. From what I can tell though I am probably going to sit out this cycle as my 2080ti still holds its own. If I had to make a purchase right now though it would be the 6900xt. For now though I am going to see what the next round brings.**Edit - Changed format of the post so it was more clear. P.S. Check out this Comparison Video