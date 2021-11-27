Looking for feedback: 6900xt vs 3080

Some info:
  • the 6900xt is the aorus waterforce edition (seems one of the highest clocked for this series). Looking at the clocks and comparing it against the Asrock Formula OC and Powercolor Red Devil Ultimate, this Gigabyte board is most likely an XTXH
  • the 3080 is from Zotac and it seems it's one of the regular model (nothing fancy)
  • both are on sale and same price. Best price nationally for their respective series
  • 6800xt and 3070ti (not on sale) is the same price at the 2 cards
  • The 3080ti is even more expensive than the 6900XT
  • I have no intention of mining on my GPU
I've read various reviews and I'm leaning towards the 6900xt but these reviews used older drivers which can make a huge difference.
Thanks for the advice.
 
thecold said:
What games do you play?
I don't play FPS games (or recent AAA games) only because my 980ti can't play them in ultra/max settings.

I do play Total War Warhammer2 which can look ok/bearable in medium settings. but ultra settings and it'll be quite slow. I'm guessing Warhammer3 will make it even slower.
 
What games do you want to play? Besides the 2 above. What cpu do you have?

Looking at total war hammer from some recent reviews, it looks to be ok on either gpu.
 
Nebell

Nebell

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
2,059
Are you really comparing a card that's faster than 3090 to 3080?
Doesn't matter what game you play, the 6900XTXH will be faster.
 
Nebell said:
Are you really comparing a card that's faster than 3090 to 3080?
Doesn't matter what game you play, the 6900XTXH will be faster.
That's 100 percent not true. Especially considering I played on these cards - 6800, 6900xt, rtx 3080, rtx 3070, rtx 3070ti, rtx 3060ti.
 
The bigger question at play here is what resolution do you play at. If you are on 1080p then either card will play all games with all settings cranked at that resolution. The 6900xt will lag behind in performance when using raytracing in most instances due to the fact that it is a first gen Raytracing card.

The higher the resolution you want to push the more you will see the gaps in the cards and the 3080 will gain a slight edge when using raytracing features.

What CPU are you using?

My best suggestion here is if you have to purchase now then I would suggest whichever one you can purchase for a lower price that will suit your needs. But my vote goes to the 6900xt due to the cost per performance per watt...

I am weighing this same purchase. From what I can tell though I am probably going to sit out this cycle as my 2080ti still holds its own. If I had to make a purchase right now though it would be the 6900xt. For now though I am going to see what the next round brings.

**Edit - Changed format of the post so it was more clear. P.S. Check out this Comparison Video
 
thecold said:
That's 100 percent not true. Especially considering I played on these cards - 6800, 6900xt, rtx 3080, rtx 3070, rtx 3070ti, rtx 3060ti.
6900XT =/= 6900XTXH

Raytracing is lackluster this gen. Maybe in a couple of years. MAYBE.
Remember Physx?
 
If the games you play/want to play support raytracing or dlss the 3080 is likely the better option.

If the games you play/want to play are not rt or dlss go AMD.
 
Centauri said:
...and I'm sure you documented your findings with exactitude. :yawn:
Do you need some receipts or something? (Also in a few games, I have enough exactitude for my own testing)

It'll heavily depend on the games that a person plays. So much so, that I pick the card for the games I plan on playing and currently play. I unfortunately really like fallout 76. I also like games that tended to have heavy raytracing. Sometimes my rx 6900xt is a dream, sometimes it's a potato, and other times it's an rtx 2080ti/rtx 3070 but without dlss.


If I tended to play games like Assassins creed, I would without a doubt buy an rx 6xxx card.

I currently have an rx 6900xt and am trying to get an rtx 3080. So, it is, what it is.

edit

One other thing, if he has a specific game that doesn't have any review benchmark reviews and I own it, I'd be glad to test it for him on my 6900xt.
 
