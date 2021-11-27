Looking for feedback: 6900xt vs 3080

mrjayviper
Some info:
Thanks for the advice.
- the 6900xt is the aorus waterforce edition (seems one of the highest clocked for this series). Looking at the clocks and comparing it against the Asrock Formula OC and Powercolor Red Devil Ultimate, this Gigabyte board is most likely an XTXH
- the 3080 is from Zotac and it seems it's one of the regular model (nothing fancy)
- both are on sale and same price. Best price nationally for their respective series
- 6800xt and 3070ti (not on sale) is the same price at the 2 cards
- The 3080ti is even more expensive than the 6900XT
- I have no intention of mining on my GPU
