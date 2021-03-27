Looking for a good VESA 100mm offset adapter

This seems like the only one available:
VIVO Height Adjustable VESA Adapter
It may work but hopping for some smaller and more stout. I just need to line up some different Dell display, less that 2". The last few years I guess no one cares about putting the mount on TVs or display in the actual center of the screen.
VIVO Height Adjustable VESA Adapter
It may work but hopping for some smaller and more stout. I just need to line up some different Dell display, less that 2". The last few years I guess no one cares about putting the mount on TVs or display in the actual center of the screen.