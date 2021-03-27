Looking for a good VESA 100mm offset adapter

Tanquen

This seems like the only one available:

VIVO Height Adjustable VESA Adapter

It may work but hopping for some smaller and more stout. I just need to line up some different Dell display, less that 2". The last few years I guess no one cares about putting the mount on TVs or display in the actual center of the screen. :(
 
