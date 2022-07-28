Looking for a 75" display for my PC

Turbosound
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2011
- Messages
- 134
Hello,
I'm looking for a 75" commercial display for my PC. Can anyone recommend a model/brand? I was looking at the NEC v754q, any thoughts?
I'm only interested in commercial displays, not consumer TVs. Now that I bring it up, why don't consumers tvs offer displayport?
