Looking for a 75" display for my PC

Turbosound

I'm looking for a 75" commercial display for my PC. Can anyone recommend a model/brand? I was looking at the NEC v754q, any thoughts?

I'm only interested in commercial displays, not consumer TVs. Now that I bring it up, why don't consumers tvs offer displayport?
 
