Commercial or Comsumer Grade?

Turbosound

Hello,

I'm looking for a 75" display for my PC. Does anyone use commercial displays for their PC instead of a consumer TV?

Other than the warranty, longevity and overall quality, do commercial displays offer any other advantages over consumer TV's? For example, which type has the best image quality?

I prefer the design of a commercial display as they look like a PC monitor.
Although, there doesn't seem to be any commercial displays with a 120hz refresh rate.
 
Zepher

Just go with an LG C2.
Looks like a giant monitor,
1658205597191.png
 
sharknice

Comercial displays are designed with no consideration for input lag which would be terrible as a PC monitor.
 
