Commercial or Comsumer Grade?

Hello,



I'm looking for a 75" display for my PC. Does anyone use commercial displays for their PC instead of a consumer TV?



Other than the warranty, longevity and overall quality, do commercial displays offer any other advantages over consumer TV's? For example, which type has the best image quality?



I prefer the design of a commercial display as they look like a PC monitor.

Although, there doesn't seem to be any commercial displays with a 120hz refresh rate.