Listening mp3 songs/albums in the car

Hi,does anyone know where I could buy and download music, individual songs or entire albums in mp3 format? Which service would be best for that?

That I can do it on a computer and not on a mobile phone? I don't listen to music on my cell phone at all, I only rarely listen to it on a PC and for that I exclusively use youtube.com.



I don't understand anything about it, I used to download music a long time ago via torrent (the page that allowed me to do that collapsed, now it has reappeared, but they don't have anything anymore).

I've never used any service.

I only knew how to burn CDs to mp3, before I used to borrow original CDs from the library and listen to them. I don't even know if they have that anymore.



So it's important for me to be able to transfer mp3 songs to a microSD card because the radio in my car supports it. So it accepts a microSD card or a CD and it has to be in mp3 format because it doesn't accept FLAC, I tried that.

Just to mention that I am in Europe.

So that I can download mp3 songs and transfer them to microSD card or burn them to CD? Does such a thing exist?

Thanks.