Limit system...reposting my question

Psycrow

Psycrow

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2010
Messages
570
I dont think i fully understand it all since its getting complex. I repost my question.

So i have this board maximus extreme XIII with a i9 11900k cpu and a 3080 ti gpu.
I have installed 3 x m.2 in all the motherboards sockets for these.

My cpu have Max # of PCI Express Lane 20.
So allready im loosing performance on the cost of these installed m.2 ? or what..
And it would be ridicules for me to buy the 4090 card ?

What if i install 2 of my M.2 in the Dimm. 2 module that came with the board ?
Will that free up some of the 20 lanes for my cpu, so it can perform better with a 4090 gpu ?

Why is there 3 x M.2 sockets in my board when its a "downgrade" to use em all.

Im so confused that i barly know what im asking about anymore...please help me
 
C

cdabc123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
4,145
3 nvme pcie 4 slots would consume most of a cpus lanes. It's important to remember most devices cannot make use of a pcie 4.0 x16 lane. Nvme slots are normally x4 and pcie 3.0 is plenty fast. Devices may drop down to pcie 3.0 or reduced lanes which is fine for most devices. You will still have a pcie x16 lane allocated at near full speed pcie 3 or 4 for the GPU. One or more of your other pcie slots may not be usable depending on how the mobo frees up resources for the extra nvme slots.

Lots of nvme drives are normally a case for workstation hardware with more abundant pcie lanes but 3 nvme drives and a 4090 should be plenty reasonable on your hardware.

Open your uefi and it should tell you what ya have going on with pcie lanes and allow you to allocate them. Look at your devices and see what would be adequate (optimal doesnt matter).
 
D

deaedius

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2014
Messages
1,146
Max bandwidth and what is actually used at the time are 2 very different things. Even if you're using PCI lanes it does not mean you're using them to max potential. 3x NVME + 4090 will still have a very solid performing system.

Enjoy the computer and worry less about performance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top