Limit system...reposting my question

3 nvme pcie 4 slots would consume most of a cpus lanes. It's important to remember most devices cannot make use of a pcie 4.0 x16 lane. Nvme slots are normally x4 and pcie 3.0 is plenty fast. Devices may drop down to pcie 3.0 or reduced lanes which is fine for most devices. You will still have a pcie x16 lane allocated at near full speed pcie 3 or 4 for the GPU. One or more of your other pcie slots may not be usable depending on how the mobo frees up resources for the extra nvme slots.



Lots of nvme drives are normally a case for workstation hardware with more abundant pcie lanes but 3 nvme drives and a 4090 should be plenty reasonable on your hardware.



Open your uefi and it should tell you what ya have going on with pcie lanes and allow you to allocate them. Look at your devices and see what would be adequate (optimal doesnt matter).