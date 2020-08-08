LGA 1150 Socket retainer

Not sure what to call it but I have a hard time tracking down an affordable Micro-ATX board. I found an HP made by MSI board off ebay. It used normal ATX connectors. First problem is the board shipped with a custom backplate to support HP's heatsink. Hair dryer and that poped off but they used that back plate to support the metal socket mechanism. I am using Scythe heatink with a 2 bolt method. I laid the cpu in the socket and carefully cranked down the heatink. It feels snug etc... reminds me of the old days but I am getting no post. I am looking for throughts can the LGA 115X chips run with out the metal socket locking part or is it needed?