LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W 39.7" 21:9 Curved FreeSync 5K2K (5120 x 2160) HDR IPS @ 72 Hz

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-40wp95c-w
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...monitor.html/DFF/d10-v21-t1-x1131909/SID/GLDL
Just randomly came across this monitor which is getting closer to what I am after for a gaming 5K ultrawide. Just needs a higher refresh rate and G-Sync support. I believe this is the first 5K ultrawide incorporating game related features like FreeSync.
Amazing that this was released with little to no fanfare.
