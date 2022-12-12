StryderxX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2006
- Messages
- 1,584
Does anyone have any interest in the LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE-B? It's a 45" widescreen 3440x1440 resolution OLED gaming monitor. It's available for pre-order on LG's website right now (LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE-B). I'm loving the size but that resolution is so low. Based on the specs that equates to a PPI of only 84! Not sure if I want to go through the hassle of ordering this site unseen then having to return it because it's unusable for work related activities. What are your thoughts?