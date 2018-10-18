powerincarnate
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-34WK95U-W-ultrawide-monitor
This monitor have started to show up, including availability at my local Microcenter. I was wondering if anyone has brought this monitor already, if so what do they think, any pictures of your set, and other descriptions would be appreciated.
As far as I know, the negatives for me is still only 60Hz, which is kinda understandable with the amount of pixels this has to pump out. I imagine it might be DP 1.4 or require two DPs. It is not Gsync or Freesync, and it doesn't have full array backlighting. Contrast ratio is slightly up at 1200:1 compared to typical IPS, and i'm waiting for reviewers to review it's actual contrast ratio. Lastly it will accept HDR signal with a burst peak of 600 nit, but typical is still only 450 nits. So it's "faux" HDR, but PC monitors have been extremely slow in adopting true HDR.
