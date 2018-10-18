LG 34WK95U

I'm really thinking this resolution is going to take off. It would make quite decent image without scaling on a 37.5" monitor. What is needed is HDMI 2.1 to drive it from that connector type. But DP 1.4 will drive it handily (assuming you have enough GPU to get the job done). And once they have demonstrated the resolution successfully on this 34" model, it becomes easy to port it to 37.5 as well. 34 would give you the higher DPI and smaller form factor that some crave and the 37.5 would give those who want to avoid scaling and have a larger "workspace" what they want too.



The image persistence could be anything from a bad batch to adjusting the doping on the LED;s to adjusting the pigments on the color filter. So we'll have to let that one get sorted out. But the underlying design has a lot of win to it. DP 1.4 could even drive this up to 120Hz if my math is right. That would be shy of 144 but probably no one would worry who was looking for a high refresh screen. 5K by itself was looking like a fly by on the way to 8K but this is giving the widescreen version of it a ton of useful reasons to exist while the ecosystem for 8K gets more well developed. GPU's can drive the resolution. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 can handle the resolution at high Hz and color depth. 34" gives you high DPI and 37.5" gives you a fuller zero scaling workspace. It's enough to satisfy the workstation folks as well as the gamers.



Quite interesting - hope panel issues get sorted quickly and LG realizes the gold mine it has on its hands.