LG 34WK95U

P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-34WK95U-W-ultrawide-monitor

This monitor have started to show up, including availability at my local Microcenter. I was wondering if anyone has brought this monitor already, if so what do they think, any pictures of your set, and other descriptions would be appreciated.

As far as I know, the negatives for me is still only 60Hz, which is kinda understandable with the amount of pixels this has to pump out. I imagine it might be DP 1.4 or require two DPs. It is not Gsync or Freesync, and it doesn't have full array backlighting. Contrast ratio is slightly up at 1200:1 compared to typical IPS, and i'm waiting for reviewers to review it's actual contrast ratio. Lastly it will accept HDR signal with a burst peak of 600 nit, but typical is still only 450 nits. So it's "faux" HDR, but PC monitors have been extremely slow in adopting true HDR.
 
T

tchalikias

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
99
My question is, how does one drive such a monitor without TB3? Is the DP input v1.4?
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,122
Ooh looks pretty good. Although the HDR brightness and refresh rate at that price isn't great.
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,699
It's DP 1.4. there should have been enough room to do 75Hz at least, too bad it is limited to 60. Even though I realize the target market isn't gamers, 75Hz feels a lot better on the desktop.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
I actually prefer it not curved. This is targeted towards professionals, and curving just messes with straight lines. Now, It's DP 1.4/thunderbolt 3, I'm not sure if it has room for 75Hz; if it does, I imagine the Acer Variant (I think several different manufacturers will release their own variant using this panel) would likely attempt to drive it faster. Kinda like Acer's implementation of the 38 inch ultrawide 3840 x 1600 compared to how dell or Lg implemented it.

$1500 bucks unfortunately is pretty much the price I expected. It's 5kx2k, much higher than any other ultrawide. It has better colors than the 34 or 38 inch ultrawide of the past, reaching 98% of the DCI P3, vs SRGB in the others. It's one of the first to use DP 1.4,thunderbolt 3. Really the only thing I would add is G or Freesync support, and the option of using two displayports to get the bandwidth to allow for higher refresh rates. I guess maybe if it were a VA panel for better contrast ratio, but many of the target audience, they may prefer IPS.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
Ok, I decided to get it from Microcenter and test it out. So, just so we are on the same page, let me get some numbers out.

Screen Size and Area:

27 inch 16:9: 23.50 x 12.23 inches. Area is 310 square inches
30 inch 16:10 monitor (what I have now, Dell U3011): 25.23 x 17.78. Area is 398.13 square inches, or roughly 400.
31.5 (32 inches) 16:9 monitor: 31.50 x 13.19: 423 square inch Area.
34 inch UW. 31.50 x 13.19, area is 415.45.
37.5 ("38 inch) ultrawide: this is extrapolated as I didn't get exact dimensions from manufacturer, also all are curved, which slightly changes compared to flat. This however correlates with the non-stand dimensions I've seen on the manufacturer's websites. 37.74 x 14.55, area is 458.22 square inches.

So, you are definitely getting the most screen real estate with a 38 inch ultrawide.
You are STILL getting the most vertical space with a 30 inch 16:10 monitor, meaning, while the resolution vertically is the same as a 38 inch ultrawide (1600), the size is slightly larger in a 30 inch. I also confirmed with measurements at Microcenter.
32 inch 16:9 widescreen, gives you MORE screen real estate than a 34 inch ultrawide.
27 inch 16:9 really doesn't give you a lot of screen real estate, which in addition to price, is the reason I didn't try to get those new 4k 120 hz, gsync monitor from Acer or Asus.

With that said, it was hard trying to decide, should I go with 32 inch 4K, but 60 hz, no real HDR
34 inch ultrawide with up to 120-144 hz at a descent resolution
Or try to go with 38 inch ultrawide with 75 hz, crappy contrast ration (all tested in the 700-800 range), all with just 300 nits of brightness, +/- 10-15 (some actually came below the 300) and all with accurate, but only RGB color space, which I'm coming from Dell U3011 with 116% adobe RBG color space, making it actually even wider color space than the LG34wk95u.

Honestly, I think the real sweet spot is 32 inch 4k monitor, with HDMI 2.1 or Displayport 1.4 and 75-100 hz. It doens't have to have 1000 nits of brightness for true HDR as really, sitting that close to such a bright screen can be annoying over time (i tested the asus 27 inch with the 1000 nits for like an hour at microcenter).
The other sweet spot is added displayport 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 to the 38 inch ultrawide and increasing the Hz to 100-120, and giving you partial HDR. I saw partial meaning Display HDR 600, the one that requires small screen area, or flash that hit 600 nit, and at least 350 nits of sustained brightness, in which case, this LG monitor hits 450 nits sustained.

With that out of the way, i'll compare the Dell U3011 to LG 34wk95u since that is what I'm looking at right here at home. I got the Dell in 2010, so it's 8 years old now. I'm pretty sure the CCFL lamps have dimmed somewhat.

Dell U3011: The reviews for this, specifically Anandtech's; https://www.anandtech.com/show/4070/dell-u3011-review-dells-new-30-inch-flagship/5. That review show you that it's peak brightness was 398, so roughly 400 (manufacturer list it at 370 cd/m2) so 400 actually would make it qualify for display HDR 400 since it could reach the 400, has a wide enough color gamut...if it could accept and decode the HDR signal. It's 2560 x 1600 resolution. 30 inches. It is noticibly Taller than the LGs. the 15.78 inches vs the 13.19 inches, that 2.6 inches is quite apparent. LG's screen gets darker. The screen uniformity is a push, the bottom left corner of the LG has slightly more bleed than the rest of the corners, Dell's has a more consistent "clouding" of the screen. But since the LG's is darker, it's a win for that. Dells 101 PPI allows me to run that monitor at native resolution without any scaling. I'm currently scaling LG's monitor to 150%. Dells monitor has a more aggressive anti-glare. This was a source of complaints when it was release, but I actually liked it. I do a lot of work on it profesionally and at no point did I have have an issue with glare. However, the anti-glare, on a fully white screen, like microsoft word for example, does give it a somewhat shimmery like effect on it. But again, that's really only noticeable on a fully white screen. Regarding Gaming. I game, anything from Street fighter V, to I just finished Dragon Quest XI, and I've dabbled on Path of exile, team fortress, even overwatch. Is it 75, 100, 120, 144, or 240 Hz? No. Other than Overwatch, did I really have any need for this? no. SFV is locked at 60fps. Dragon quest or the final fantasy games at times are locked as well, and it isn't a fast paced game so isn't needed. Path of exile is an isometric action RPG, it's not needed. I've never had any "ghosting" with Dell's 7ms response time, so I'm ok with that. So when people say a monitor is not good for gaming. Really what they are saying is, fast pace gaming, where the critical accuracy matters, like shooting FPS games, then no, it's not good for gaming. But many other genres do just fine with 60 Hz. Dell's monitor can swivel, tilt, rotate, and the works.

LG's 34wk95u: Its obviously brighter. even when LG's is like 60% brightness and Dell's is at 100%. again, may be due to aging, but its very obvious. When i need to do microsoft Word, I think I will chose the "reader" preset in the LG, cause, that brightest is for real. Again, go look at the Asus 27inch 4k 120hz monitor with 1000 nits. I did for an hour at microcenter. That thing is even brighter than this....and at that brightest, it's just not sustainable to have that blasting your eyes for hours writing a paper. This is not a knock on these monitors, because, you can always decrease the brightness or chose a "reader" setting that does this automatically. LG's monitor is obviously wider. and Wider by some 6 inches. Overall, you do get a larger real estate area as it is 415.45 square inches vs 398.13. However, the two are much closer in total area than a 27 inch wide screen is to a 30 inch 16:10. I haven't tested gaming yet, but, reportedly the response time here is 5 ms vs 7, so i guess that's a win. Both are 60 hz though, so push. From another reddit user, I heard that LG's monitor is NOT overclocable, even though the displayport 1.4 input should allow some overclocking. Even better is if you could decrease the resolution to 3440 x1440 and overclock the refresh rate. So obvious question then is, why not just buy a 1440P monitor then? The answer is the resolution bump is real, also this is also far brighter as most of those gsync 1440P ultrawide monitors have just 300 nits of brightness. The color gamut here is also much higher. I do have a full frame camera, so that stuff matters. Width is too wide to allow rotating oviously. Now regarding colors. The color space between these are different. LG's monitor is much whiter than dells. Not just in brightness, but whites are actually white, vs a very subtle shift to the red on the Dell. I never noticed this in the 8 years I've owned the dell, but the minute you have such a brilliant white screen to compare, it then became quite obvious. The shades of color is also different. Both had a deltE <2 from the factory, despite this, ther eis a difference between how the reds look and so forth. It might be due to the fact that Dell's didn't have the DCI P3 color space, but had Adobe RGB and RGB, while LG's have RGB and DCI P3. DCI P3 and Adobe RGB has similar size color space, but different emphasis. Overall range of colors as I mentioned above, from specs sheet, appears to be a bit larger than LG's though. Dell's was too old to see how much of the Rec 2020 color space it can generate so that would have been interesting. Overall, you actually get smaller 16:9 image compared to the Dells, even with Dell's small letterboxing.


Update: I tested Dragon Quest XI: Nice picture, as mentioned, the screen 16:9 imaging is smaller than the Dell's but I was able to play in 4K. I did see that Dragon Quest frame rates can be capped to anywhere from 60 to 240hz or infinite. So I couldn't test that, but it isn't a fast pace game so whatever. Dragon quest does NOT allow for a 21:9 image though, only 16:9 so no advantages there. I tested Divinity Original Sin 2 and the game does support 60fps 5120 x 2160 resolution. And it looks great. Since you get so much wide screen space, you gain real estate compared to the Dell.

Final Overall comment. Dell's U3011 was ahead of it's time. now 8 years later, no matter what monitor you chose, you are Still trading something compared to the Dells. 32 inch 4K, is narrower on top, and until some of the new ones come out, you are getting crappier colors. 27 inch, you lose size, and and unless you have a specialty monitor, you hare losing color as well. 34 inch ultrawide, you are losing height and color for just about all of them. 38 inch ultrawide, you are losing brightness and color, and every so slightly vertical height, though it's nothing but wins for resolution. even the phillips momentum 43 inch 4K with 1000 nits, you are getting a monitor that is too large, AND you are still losing out on color. Now I must decide. Keep this monitor, or Keep an 8 year old monitor and wait until CES 2019 to see what's announce, and likely having to wait another year till it is actually released.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
kmetek said:
way too expensive.
Click to expand...
Expensive: yes, that is what happen when you are an early adopter.

For example: Fine me another 4K ultrawide monitor? one where you have 5K horizontal resolution: It doesn't exist. Phillips will release one in a few months though.
What about 5K 5280x2880 monitors what are the price of those? let ssee, LG's ultrafine 5K monitor for apple, only 27 inch is.... 12.99.95 https://www.apple.com/shop/product/...-us-kwgo-pla-btb-3pp--slid--product-HKN62LL/A
What about dells UP2715K from a few years ago, no longer being sold new, but was 1500 bucks, originally >2000.
HP z27q, the same panel as the dell, it too is no longer available as it is a few years old now, but it too was >1400 bucks when released. Both of these 5K monitors by the way don't have HDR, or 600 nit brightness
What about Dells 8K panel; the dell UP3218K monitor with no HDR or 600 nit brightness? $3299 at newegg. https://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod...s-mxpTuOELRSzpPiIiBoCBQYQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

So, is it is a 4.5K ultrawide monitor with 600 nits brightness, awesome color reaching 98% DCI P3, with HDR overpriced at $1499? No. What is the price of the 27 inch 4K Asus or ACer with higher refresh of 120 Hz, 1000 nits brightness? $2000, so essentially for a panel with better HDR/brightness and higher refresh you are spending %500 more bucks AND its smaller and not ultrawide.

There also have been panels that were suppose to be 4K with HDR, high brightness, with full array backlight like the 27 inch asus, but they have constantly been pushed back from release due to the difficulties of producing such panels, and the concern that placing these full array backlights are hard to do and adds a significant cost to the panel. several companies including asus is trying to release that 27 inch panel without the full array backlight, in hopse of shedding significant cost, so you will get the high refresh, maybe 600 instead of 1000 nits brightness, and decreased contrast ratio as you can't dim the monitor as well without the Full array back light, but maybe you can release it At 1500 bucks instead of 2000. Either way, you are paying.

The 38ch ultrawides are anywhere from $800 to 1300. LG next year will release a 38 inch ultrawide with 3840 x1600 resolution, but this time with 600 nits (which will require either edge lit, or FABL since it will be HDR as well) and 144Hz and guess what, it will likely be $1700 when released. it's current product is $1300 bucks now and is only 75hz and crappy 300 nits.

Again, Either way, You are going to be paying. Me saying I may return this monitor is not because of the price, it's because I may want the 38 inc UW, so if i'm willing to wait 8 mos to 1 year, I will likely be pay MORE though.
 
T

thelead

2[H]4U
Joined
May 28, 2005
Messages
2,113
This definitely looks like a great monitor. I wish it had a higher refresh rate with freesync at least though. I still might get this once it gets closer to $1,000.
 
T

tchalikias

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
99
This could very well be my next monitor. But first, I need to get a graphics card with DP 1.4, sigh
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
DO NOT BUY THIS MONITOR!!!!



It suffers from Burn in. Likely this is due to the Nano IPS layer that LG applied to this. This boost the colors, but seem to suffer from burn in. This Nano IPS layer is also going to be inserted in the 34 inch ultrawides and the 32inch 4K monitor that started to come out and slated to come out in the next few months. I'll hold off until then. I'm going to return this to Microcenter in an hour after I pack it back in the box. As you can see from the images, which are best seen when there is a dark grey screen up. I was looking up something on Leveon Bell, and left the monitor on overnight and in the AM, boom burn in. Something that has never occured in LCD, IPS screens from what I know. My Dell U3011 has had many of episodes similar to this to burn in and never has.



Here is the Imgur link to the images.

https://imgur.com/gallery/mPBr5jY

IMG_20181102_093043.jpg
IMG_20181102_093051.jpg
IMG_20181102_093056.jpg
IMG_20181102_093603.jpg
 
T

thelead

2[H]4U
Joined
May 28, 2005
Messages
2,113
Does it go away after 5-30 minutes? I've seen screen retention in MANY IPS monitors without the NANO layer. Rarely have I seen actual burn in but I have seen it.
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,699
That's a bummer... haven't noticed this though on my 34GK950F which uses Nano IPS, so I'm not sure it is related to that. I recall that the 34UC98 and UC88 had this issue, along with some other Dell monitors (don't recall the model number, think it was the 43").
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
it definitely did not go away in 5-30 minutes. But I also did not give it half a day or a day to test. Seeing it, on an LCD, when I had some 8 years with the Dell and never seeing anything like that, was enough to tell me to take it back. Basically, while it is an absolutely gorgeous screen. Best I've seen yet with the 5K, great color, great brightness. I was already waffling with the decreased in height, and I also game at times, though not FPS type games that would benefit from increase refresh rates. So i did wish the refresh was at least 75 or 100. You win some, you lose some and the benefit of this was the 5K. But at 1600 bucks including tax, that is simply just too high of a price to deal with a burn in 8-9 days into ownership. Microcenter gives you 15-30d to bring it back. I work some 80 hours per week, so I wouldn't really have the time to return it until next week. I didn't want to risk returning it too late. So I was off today and I returned it. I'll be back searching for an ideal monitor to replace my dell. For now, Maybe the 38inch ultrawides from LG or Acer. LG has a 38 inch ultrawide 144hz, high brightness, and HDR panel that is set for mas production in March 2019; there are also a bunch of other monitors on the horizon. I'll see what CES in January has in store.
 
T

thelead

2[H]4U
Joined
May 28, 2005
Messages
2,113
powerincarnate said:
it definitely did not go away in 5-30 minutes. But I also did not give it half a day or a day to test. Seeing it, on an LCD, when I had some 8 years with the Dell and never seeing anything like that, was enough to tell me to take it back. Basically, while it is an absolutely gorgeous screen. Best I've seen yet with the 5K, great color, great brightness. I was already waffling with the decreased in height, and I also game at times, though not FPS type games that would benefit from increase refresh rates. So i did wish the refresh was at least 75 or 100. You win some, you lose some and the benefit of this was the 5K. But at 1600 bucks including tax, that is simply just too high of a price to deal with a burn in 8-9 days into ownership. Microcenter gives you 15-30d to bring it back. I work some 80 hours per week, so I wouldn't really have the time to return it until next week. I didn't want to risk returning it too late. So I was off today and I returned it. I'll be back searching for an ideal monitor to replace my dell. For now, Maybe the 38inch ultrawides from LG or Acer. LG has a 38 inch ultrawide 144hz, high brightness, and HDR panel that is set for mas production in March 2019; there are also a bunch of other monitors on the horizon. I'll see what CES in January has in store.
Click to expand...
I get it... I wouldn't be happy either considering the price tag. I hadn't heard of that 38 inch 144hz LG but that does sound good.
 
H

HA5

n00b
Joined
Apr 15, 2015
Messages
46
I sure wish this came in a 50-55" size. That would make it around the same height and dpi as a typical 43" 4K, but about 12" wider.
This 5120x2160 is the ultimate resolution, in my opinion.
 
C

chris7191

n00b
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
62
Does someone know what causes this on LG IPS panels? This isn't the first report I have seen of it, it pre-dates Nano IPS. I don't understand how you produce an LCD that suffers from burn-in. I have seen older IPS displays at work show the same stuff for years without burn-in.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
unfortunately we aren't sure. And regarding this monitor. Not a lot of people have owned this monitor, so there won't be answers in a while. There is only 1 review up on this monitor and it's from Linus.
 
T

tchalikias

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
99
Sadly this kind of image persistence is the norm for newer, high res IPS panels. It's not true burn in, since it disappears after a few minutes in most cases. But it is annoying, nonetheless.
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,699
tchalikias said:
Sadly this kind of image persistence is the norm for newer, high res IPS panels. It's not true burn in, since it disappears after a few minutes in most cases. But it is annoying, nonetheless.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't say it is the norm. Didn't happen on the LG 38UC99 (but did on the 34" models that came out around the same time). And I've been testing the n ew 34GK950F which just came out and doesn't appear to have any image retention so far.

Also, monitors like the Predator X34 and Alienware AW3418DW don't seem to have this issue, and those use LG IPS panels, though I think it's a different panel run than the one used in the problematic 34" models from LG.

Edit: yeah, Alienware is using LM340UW4-SSA1 while the panel used in the 34UC98 with reports of image rentention appears to be LM340UW3-SSA1. The 950F is using a UW5 panel

But pretty odd it has happened again with his 34UK95U if they've managed to fix it in newer panels of the 34", maybe development started before the issue was fixed... I dunno.
 
Last edited:
mikeparkie

mikeparkie

n00b
Joined
Nov 27, 2018
Messages
1
I'm in the process of RMA'ing my second one. God damn, love the monitor but the burn in is really doing my head in. What's more there's not really a alternative (that I'm aware of) to choose from at the moment.
 
S

shansoft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 20, 2008
Messages
5,074
LG IPS panel is notorious having issue with burn-in / image retention.

I first seen it in Macbook Pro Retina since 2012, where people return LG panels for Samsung one for this specific reason.

Latest LG UltraFine 5K also exhibit exact same issue, but some did not, and some only happen when brightness set to max.

The Dell U2718Q I had awhile back also have it...

All the LG Phone with IPS panel have this issue as well.....

Seems like LG's IPS panel is just complete crap in general.
 
V

vjhawk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
201
Ewww, Nano IPS is subject to burn in? That's a very big flaw in a $1,000+ monitor panel!
 
T

thelead

2[H]4U
Joined
May 28, 2005
Messages
2,113
I dunno... it’s most likely image retention that goes away after a few minutes in most cases. I’ve seen it on LG panels but I’ve also seen it in my old pg279q which didn’t use an LG panel. I’m not happy about it but I’ve seen it with a good amount of lcd’s these days.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
Like the other gentleman said, the picture is phenomenal. So good that I'm actually considering testing my luck on a new one. You can't see pixels. Color is superb and on point. It's bright, as close to real hdr without the 1000 nits required. Nits not a gaming monitor so people should t expect it to be.

However, the retention wasn't simply there for 5 min or an hour. It was there. And for $1600 with tax (100 less now with the sale); that's judt something you should t expect. If this was a cheap TN panel for 2-300 but ks that would be debatble, but not at that price. It sucks to hear others having the same issue. And by the way this is on top of all the MacBook pro issues that the apple people has had with this monitor.
 
C

chris7191

n00b
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
62
vjhawk said:
Ewww, Nano IPS is subject to burn in? That's a very big flaw in a $1,000+ monitor panel!
Click to expand...
I don't think we can say that yet. A number of LG IPS panels have suffered some kind of burn-in or image retention going back 10 years now.

If that is permanent then I agree, it's a total dealbreaker.
 
A

Anemone

Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2004
Messages
901
I have to wonder if a "revision" B would cure it. Not all LG panels do this. However it is a fantastic monitor and wish we had a few more people tell us how it stands up to the test of time. I am focused on the 38" nano IPS panel but I thought about one of these in the meantime much like the OP.

Can you actually use the monitor at native 100%? Or did you scale? From you pictures if the desktop was 100% not scaled that didn't seem very bad at all.

And as with other comments I've seen here and around the web a 38" model with this resolution would be pretty amazing. I suspect that a 4K central section (16:9 middle) with extension to 5120 for the UW overall is pretty much an ideal resolution, sort of the next step above 3840x1600. Now it does take a lot of GPU to drive this panel and I don't even know if you can get high refresh on just DP 1.4, but I change my GPU more often than my monitor and I'm quite certain 1-2 GPU refreshes down the road and this resolution will be an easy target to hit.

Thanks to the OP for sharing and pics too. I have had my eyes out on this panel for the year leading up to its release.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
Anemone said:
I have to wonder if a "revision" B would cure it. Not all LG panels do this. However it is a fantastic monitor and wish we had a few more people tell us how it stands up to the test of time. I am focused on the 38" nano IPS panel but I thought about one of these in the meantime much like the OP.

Can you actually use the monitor at native 100%? Or did you scale? From you pictures if the desktop was 100% not scaled that didn't seem very bad at all.

And as with other comments I've seen here and around the web a 38" model with this resolution would be pretty amazing. I suspect that a 4K central section (16:9 middle) with extension to 5120 for the UW overall is pretty much an ideal resolution, sort of the next step above 3840x1600. Now it does take a lot of GPU to drive this panel and I don't even know if you can get high refresh on just DP 1.4, but I change my GPU more often than my monitor and I'm quite certain 1-2 GPU refreshes down the road and this resolution will be an easy target to hit.

Thanks to the OP for sharing and pics too. I have had my eyes out on this panel for the year leading up to its release.
Click to expand...
I have a pretty good eye sight, but I had to scale it 150%. At 150% it was great. I wished I had more vertical space, but everything else was great. Essentially it was a 3440 x 1440 inch monitor space, but even with the scale, the image was far sharper than the typical 3440 x1440 inch monitor. I have a 1080TI so driving this monitor was for everything but the most demanding game wasn't an issue. I did try Dragon Quest XI and Divinity Original Sin 2 with this and was pleased with the results. Dragon quest kept the 16x9 ratio if I remember correctly, but divinity fully supported the resolution. Neither game were fast paced game, so the 60 hz wasn't much of an issue. I could see people who prefer FPS or other similar games, steer clear of this monitor.
 
V

vjhawk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
201
This ultrawide monitor is actually a 16:5 ratio not a 16:9. Just take the 5120 pixels /320 and the 1600 pixels /320. So it's definitely a bit taller than the typical ultrawide but it's not gonna play your 16:9 content without black bars.

And you've got to realize at this resolution you are pushing equivalent to 4k pixels here at 8.192m pixels, so you better have a 1080 Ti or better.
 
C

chris7191

n00b
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
62
powerincarnate said:
I have a pretty good eye sight, but I had to scale it 150%. At 150% it was great. I wished I had more vertical space, but everything else was great. Essentially it was a 3440 x 1440 inch monitor space, but even with the scale, the image was far sharper than the typical 3440 x1440 inch monitor. I have a 1080TI so driving this monitor was for everything but the most demanding game wasn't an issue. I did try Dragon Quest XI and Divinity Original Sin 2 with this and was pleased with the results. Dragon quest kept the 16x9 ratio if I remember correctly, but divinity fully supported the resolution. Neither game were fast paced game, so the 60 hz wasn't much of an issue. I could see people who prefer FPS or other similar games, steer clear of this monitor.
Click to expand...
How has your scaling experience been in Windows 10? I am worried I'll buy a 4k monitor and hate it because scaling can be an issue still with some programs.
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
vjhawk said:
This ultrawide monitor is actually a 16:5 ratio not a 16:9. Just take the 5120 pixels /320 and the 1600 pixels /320. So it's definitely a bit taller than the typical ultrawide but it's not gonna play your 16:9 content without black bars.

And you've got to realize at this resolution you are pushing equivalent to 4k pixels here at 8.192m pixels, so you better have a 1080 Ti or better.
Click to expand...
I have no idea what you are referring to. I'm guessing you think this is one of those 32x9 monitors like Samsung makes. This is a true 21:9 monitor, not 16:5 as that would be 32:10 and it isn't that wide.


chris7191 said:
How has your scaling experience been in Windows 10? I am worried I'll buy a 4k monitor and hate it because scaling can be an issue still with some programs.
Click to expand...
Scaling was not an issue on Windows at all. It was literally a non-issue. I don't know how Windows was in the past, but current Windows 10 with all the updates scales perfectly. I chose to scale it 150%, which effectively makes it a 3440 x1440P monitor. The end result was everything readable as you can see from the images without needing to squint; but due to the high pixel density, it was far sharper than the typical 1440 ultrawide monitors. The only scaling issue I had was on Steam in that steam has a bug where if you scale and try to watch a video trailer in full screen, you can't see the image, works fine if you don't scale, but steam's text is really small.
 
A

Anemone

Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2004
Messages
901
I'm really thinking this resolution is going to take off. It would make quite decent image without scaling on a 37.5" monitor. What is needed is HDMI 2.1 to drive it from that connector type. But DP 1.4 will drive it handily (assuming you have enough GPU to get the job done). And once they have demonstrated the resolution successfully on this 34" model, it becomes easy to port it to 37.5 as well. 34 would give you the higher DPI and smaller form factor that some crave and the 37.5 would give those who want to avoid scaling and have a larger "workspace" what they want too.

The image persistence could be anything from a bad batch to adjusting the doping on the LED;s to adjusting the pigments on the color filter. So we'll have to let that one get sorted out. But the underlying design has a lot of win to it. DP 1.4 could even drive this up to 120Hz if my math is right. That would be shy of 144 but probably no one would worry who was looking for a high refresh screen. 5K by itself was looking like a fly by on the way to 8K but this is giving the widescreen version of it a ton of useful reasons to exist while the ecosystem for 8K gets more well developed. GPU's can drive the resolution. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 can handle the resolution at high Hz and color depth. 34" gives you high DPI and 37.5" gives you a fuller zero scaling workspace. It's enough to satisfy the workstation folks as well as the gamers.

Quite interesting - hope panel issues get sorted quickly and LG realizes the gold mine it has on its hands.
 
T

tchalikias

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
99
Anemone said:
I'm really thinking this resolution is going to take off. It would make quite decent image without scaling on a 37.5" monitor. What is needed is HDMI 2.1 to drive it from that connector type. But DP 1.4 will drive it handily (assuming you have enough GPU to get the job done). And once they have demonstrated the resolution successfully on this 34" model, it becomes easy to port it to 37.5 as well. 34 would give you the higher DPI and smaller form factor that some crave and the 37.5 would give those who want to avoid scaling and have a larger "workspace" what they want too.

The image persistence could be anything from a bad batch to adjusting the doping on the LED;s to adjusting the pigments on the color filter. So we'll have to let that one get sorted out. But the underlying design has a lot of win to it. DP 1.4 could even drive this up to 120Hz if my math is right. That would be shy of 144 but probably no one would worry who was looking for a high refresh screen. 5K by itself was looking like a fly by on the way to 8K but this is giving the widescreen version of it a ton of useful reasons to exist while the ecosystem for 8K gets more well developed. GPU's can drive the resolution. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 can handle the resolution at high Hz and color depth. 34" gives you high DPI and 37.5" gives you a fuller zero scaling workspace. It's enough to satisfy the workstation folks as well as the gamers.

Quite interesting - hope panel issues get sorted quickly and LG realizes the gold mine it has on its hands.
Click to expand...
As an owner of a 4096x2160 monitor, I completely agree. This 'wider' 2160p resolution is ideal both from a usability as well as a bandwidth aspect. And at 38 inches, with a slight curve, I'd buy this in an instant (even with image retention)!
 
P

powerincarnate

n00b
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
40
I just came back from Microcenter; almost pulled the trigger again. The options were

1. Samsung PG27UQ. It really has the best picture quality, even above the 5K ultrawide. The FALD, 4K, 120-144hz, GSYNC, DCI P3, 1000 nit brightness, real HDR. It really has everything. It's $1599 p[lus tax now, so it is only 100 bucks more than what i originally paid for the LG.
2. The LG 34wk95u. Again, ultrawide, 34 inches, has the second best picture quality in my opinion. Has local dimming, but not the Full array variety. It's 5k x2k, but only 60 hz, 600 nit peak brightness, but ranges closer to 450 in typical brightness. No Gysync or freesync.
3. Alienware 3418dw. 34 inch, ultrawide, 100-120 hz, $850, crap brighteness, crap contrast ratio, essentially nothing else. despite this it looked good.
4. Acer X34P: essentially the same thing as the alienware.
5. Dell U3818DW: Nothing, and I mean nothing beats a 38 inch ultrawide panel. Onlyy $899. Downside is, it really is a 2 year old panel. No free or gsync, not even the 75 Hz the LG or ACER version was able to reach. Dull, poor contrast ratio. (can't wait for that new 38 inch 144hz panel LG is working on.

I went back and forth between these, eventually, opting to keep waiting. Basically, I'll likely wait until CES 2019 in January to see what is upcoming. But, I don't know how much longer I can wait. I still miss that LG Ultrawide's picture. Picture quality wise, 3-5 is way below 1 and 2.
 
