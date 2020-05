LG 34WK95U

Ok, I decided to get it from Microcenter and test it out. So, just so we are on the same page, let me get some numbers out.Screen Size and Area:27 inch 16:9: 23.50 x 12.23 inches. Area is 310 square inches30 inch 16:10 monitor (what I have now, Dell U3011): 25.23 x 17.78. Area is 398.13 square inches, or roughly 400.31.5 (32 inches) 16:9 monitor: 31.50 x 13.19: 423 square inch Area.34 inch UW. 31.50 x 13.19, area is 415.45.37.5 ("38 inch) ultrawide: this is extrapolated as I didn't get exact dimensions from manufacturer, also all are curved, which slightly changes compared to flat. This however correlates with the non-stand dimensions I've seen on the manufacturer's websites. 37.74 x 14.55, area is 458.22 square inches.So, you are definitely getting the most screen real estate with a 38 inch ultrawide.You are STILL getting the most vertical space with a 30 inch 16:10 monitor, meaning, while the resolution vertically is the same as a 38 inch ultrawide (1600), the size is slightly larger in a 30 inch. I also confirmed with measurements at Microcenter.32 inch 16:9 widescreen, gives you MORE screen real estate than a 34 inch ultrawide.27 inch 16:9 really doesn't give you a lot of screen real estate, which in addition to price, is the reason I didn't try to get those new 4k 120 hz, gsync monitor from Acer or Asus.With that said, it was hard trying to decide, should I go with 32 inch 4K, but 60 hz, no real HDR34 inch ultrawide with up to 120-144 hz at a descent resolutionOr try to go with 38 inch ultrawide with 75 hz, crappy contrast ration (all tested in the 700-800 range), all with just 300 nits of brightness, +/- 10-15 (some actually came below the 300) and all with accurate, but only RGB color space, which I'm coming from Dell U3011 with 116% adobe RBG color space, making it actually even wider color space than the LG34wk95u.Honestly, I think the real sweet spot is 32 inch 4k monitor, with HDMI 2.1 or Displayport 1.4 and 75-100 hz. It doens't have to have 1000 nits of brightness for true HDR as really, sitting that close to such a bright screen can be annoying over time (i tested the asus 27 inch with the 1000 nits for like an hour at microcenter).The other sweet spot is added displayport 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 to the 38 inch ultrawide and increasing the Hz to 100-120, and giving you partial HDR. I saw partial meaning Display HDR 600, the one that requires small screen area, or flash that hit 600 nit, and at least 350 nits of sustained brightness, in which case, this LG monitor hits 450 nits sustained.With that out of the way, i'll compare the Dell U3011 to LG 34wk95u since that is what I'm looking at right here at home. I got the Dell in 2010, so it's 8 years old now. I'm pretty sure the CCFL lamps have dimmed somewhat.Dell U3011: The reviews for this, specifically Anandtech's; https://www.anandtech.com/show/4070/dell-u3011-review-dells-new-30-inch-flagship/5 . That review show you that it's peak brightness was 398, so roughly 400 (manufacturer list it at 370 cd/m2) so 400 actually would make it qualify for display HDR 400 since it could reach the 400, has a wide enough color gamut...if it could accept and decode the HDR signal. It's 2560 x 1600 resolution. 30 inches. It is noticibly Taller than the LGs. the 15.78 inches vs the 13.19 inches, that 2.6 inches is quite apparent. LG's screen gets darker. The screen uniformity is a push, the bottom left corner of the LG has slightly more bleed than the rest of the corners, Dell's has a more consistent "clouding" of the screen. But since the LG's is darker, it's a win for that. Dells 101 PPI allows me to run that monitor at native resolution without any scaling. I'm currently scaling LG's monitor to 150%. Dells monitor has a more aggressive anti-glare. This was a source of complaints when it was release, but I actually liked it. I do a lot of work on it profesionally and at no point did I have have an issue with glare. However, the anti-glare, on a fully white screen, like microsoft word for example, does give it a somewhat shimmery like effect on it. But again, that's really only noticeable on a fully white screen. Regarding Gaming. I game, anything from Street fighter V, to I just finished Dragon Quest XI, and I've dabbled on Path of exile, team fortress, even overwatch. Is it 75, 100, 120, 144, or 240 Hz? No. Other than Overwatch, did I really have any need for this? no. SFV is locked at 60fps. Dragon quest or the final fantasy games at times are locked as well, and it isn't a fast paced game so isn't needed. Path of exile is an isometric action RPG, it's not needed. I've never had any "ghosting" with Dell's 7ms response time, so I'm ok with that. So when people say a monitor is not good for gaming. Really what they are saying is, fast pace gaming, where the critical accuracy matters, like shooting FPS games, then no, it's not good for gaming. But many other genres do just fine with 60 Hz. Dell's monitor can swivel, tilt, rotate, and the works.LG's 34wk95u: Its obviously brighter. even when LG's is like 60% brightness and Dell's is at 100%. again, may be due to aging, but its very obvious. When i need to do microsoft Word, I think I will chose the "reader" preset in the LG, cause, that brightest is for real. Again, go look at the Asus 27inch 4k 120hz monitor with 1000 nits. I did for an hour at microcenter. That thing is even brighter than this....and at that brightest, it's just not sustainable to have that blasting your eyes for hours writing a paper. This is not a knock on these monitors, because, you can always decrease the brightness or chose a "reader" setting that does this automatically. LG's monitor is obviously wider. and Wider by some 6 inches. Overall, you do get a larger real estate area as it is 415.45 square inches vs 398.13. However, the two are much closer in total area than a 27 inch wide screen is to a 30 inch 16:10. I haven't tested gaming yet, but, reportedly the response time here is 5 ms vs 7, so i guess that's a win. Both are 60 hz though, so push. From another reddit user, I heard that LG's monitor is NOT overclocable, even though the displayport 1.4 input should allow some overclocking. Even better is if you could decrease the resolution to 3440 x1440 and overclock the refresh rate. So obvious question then is, why not just buy a 1440P monitor then? The answer is the resolution bump is real, also this is also far brighter as most of those gsync 1440P ultrawide monitors have just 300 nits of brightness. The color gamut here is also much higher. I do have a full frame camera, so that stuff matters. Width is too wide to allow rotating oviously. Now regarding colors. The color space between these are different. LG's monitor is much whiter than dells. Not just in brightness, but whites are actually white, vs a very subtle shift to the red on the Dell. I never noticed this in the 8 years I've owned the dell, but the minute you have such a brilliant white screen to compare, it then became quite obvious. The shades of color is also different. Both had a deltE <2 from the factory, despite this, ther eis a difference between how the reds look and so forth. It might be due to the fact that Dell's didn't have the DCI P3 color space, but had Adobe RGB and RGB, while LG's have RGB and DCI P3. DCI P3 and Adobe RGB has similar size color space, but different emphasis. Overall range of colors as I mentioned above, from specs sheet, appears to be a bit larger than LG's though. Dell's was too old to see how much of the Rec 2020 color space it can generate so that would have been interesting. Overall, you actually get smaller 16:9 image compared to the Dells, even with Dell's small letterboxing.Update: I tested Dragon Quest XI: Nice picture, as mentioned, the screen 16:9 imaging is smaller than the Dell's but I was able to play in 4K. I did see that Dragon Quest frame rates can be capped to anywhere from 60 to 240hz or infinite. So I couldn't test that, but it isn't a fast pace game so whatever. Dragon quest does NOT allow for a 21:9 image though, only 16:9 so no advantages there. I tested Divinity Original Sin 2 and the game does support 60fps 5120 x 2160 resolution. And it looks great. Since you get so much wide screen space, you gain real estate compared to the Dell.Final Overall comment. Dell's U3011 was ahead of it's time. now 8 years later, no matter what monitor you chose, you are Still trading something compared to the Dells. 32 inch 4K, is narrower on top, and until some of the new ones come out, you are getting crappier colors. 27 inch, you lose size, and and unless you have a specialty monitor, you hare losing color as well. 34 inch ultrawide, you are losing height and color for just about all of them. 38 inch ultrawide, you are losing brightness and color, and every so slightly vertical height, though it's nothing but wins for resolution. even the phillips momentum 43 inch 4K with 1000 nits, you are getting a monitor that is too large, AND you are still losing out on color. Now I must decide. Keep this monitor, or Keep an 8 year old monitor and wait until CES 2019 to see what's announce, and likely having to wait another year till it is actually released.