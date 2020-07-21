LG 27GN950-B "World's first 4K 144Hz 1ms Nano IPS monitor for gaming"

Absalom

Absalom

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
786
Comixbooks said:
What is Nano IPS? Smaller pixels?
Click to expand...
Roughly speaking, Nano IPS (Nano Cell) is LG's equivalent to Samsung's Quantum Dot (QLED) technology. It's a different approach to backlighting that's supposed to improve the color gamut.

LG has also been using the term to market 1ms response time claims that have, to date, been nothing but marketing fluff.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,591
Since there is a 27 850 and this is the next in line as 27 950...

There is a 32 850 series so maybe there's a chance a 32 inch 950 could also happen. I would be sorely tempted myself.
 
