LG Announces UltraGear 27GN950 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

"LG's new UltraGear is the ideal all-in-one solution for those who livestream their gaming sessions thanks to its expansive 4K-resolution screen. The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously. What's more, support for 10-bit color depth and hardware calibration gives the monitor the level of color accuracy needed for professional-level video production work.

"Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1 ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."

The 27GN950 will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new "wings" emblem designed specifically with victory in gaming in mind. Fans can expect to see the new LG UltraGear starting today in key markets of Europe, North America, Asia and other regions. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270126/lg-announces-ultragear-27gn950-4k-uhd-gaming-monitor
 
In theory, it's the ideal all-around 4K display -- except for the absence of USB-C, anyway.

I'll admit that I'm more than happy with the output from my 5K iMac, but I'm also not doing any heavy-duty gaming on it.
 
VA is the way to go IPS has good colors but VA is easier on the eyes and the contrast makes everything pop I just bought an Alienware IPS nice colors but couldnt get used to it I boxed it up tried it again just wasnt for me. LG is all about IPS they use them in their phones and everything else.
 
VA is the way to go IPS has good colors but VA is easier on the eyes and the contrast makes everything pop I just bought an Alienware IPS nice colors but couldnt get used to it I boxed it up tried it again just wasnt for me. LG is all about IPS they use them in their phones and everything else.
I'm a VA fan as well. Black is black. Until OLED comes to desktop, I'l stick with VA.
 
Small monitors are best 75 inches will ask you where your zip code is and you will forget.
Dafuq did you get 75" from? I went from a 43" 4K curved TV, which I thought was about the perfect size for a monitor, but dropped down to my current 34" ultrawide for 120 Hz and G-sync, which is OK, but I miss the real estate and immersion of the 43" for both desktop usage and in games. I have a 65" OLED in my living room and would kill for a 43" version of that, which LG makes a 48" now, but I think 43" is about the max I can go to for my desk and preference as a monitor.

4K seems mostly wasted on a sub 30" panel too IMO. You can barely drive that resolution at 60 Hz even with a 2080Ti and not even fully appreciate it on such a small monitor as you would on something twice that size.
 
