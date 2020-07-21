erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,659
"LG's new UltraGear is the ideal all-in-one solution for those who livestream their gaming sessions thanks to its expansive 4K-resolution screen. The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously. What's more, support for 10-bit color depth and hardware calibration gives the monitor the level of color accuracy needed for professional-level video production work.
"Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1 ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."
The 27GN950 will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new "wings" emblem designed specifically with victory in gaming in mind. Fans can expect to see the new LG UltraGear starting today in key markets of Europe, North America, Asia and other regions. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270126/lg-announces-ultragear-27gn950-4k-uhd-gaming-monitor
"Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1 ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."
The 27GN950 will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new "wings" emblem designed specifically with victory in gaming in mind. Fans can expect to see the new LG UltraGear starting today in key markets of Europe, North America, Asia and other regions. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270126/lg-announces-ultragear-27gn950-4k-uhd-gaming-monitor