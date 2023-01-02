LG 2023 OLED TVs

Details from FlatpanelsHD: https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.php?subaction=showfull&id=1672651962
Unfortunately the only thing exciting here is improved brightness for 55+ inch size G3 models. While LG claim up to 1800 nits, it remains to be seen how much those will actually put out in sustained and peak brightness at larger window sizes. These will most likely be very expensive TVs for the whole year.
The list does show C3 series as having OLED Evo (OLED EX) with Brightness Booster. So if we get lucky this might mean we get G2 level peak/sustained brightness on the C3 range.
Meanwhile refresh rates remain at 4K 120 Hz which is disappointing.
It remains to be seen if LG has other ranges with OLED panels (besides those 27/45" 1440p) but so far it looks like a pretty lackluster year, certainly wouldn't consider it enough for anyone to upgrade from C9/CX/C1/C2 unless they go for the large size G3.
