Let me blow your minds - 3D for $0 on every display

I was just thinking, why I never tried this, so I did - and it worked!

You can get (kind of) a 3D effect on your games and videos. It's not perfect of course, because it's not real 3D, but you should definitely try it - and it's free.

What you need is sunglasses. Now cover just one of your eyes and start watching/playing. Awesome, right?!

It's called Pulfrich phenomenon and it's a stereoscopic illusion. Eye covered with sunglasses takes more time to process the image, so we get sort of an effect of those expensive 3D binoculars that shutter their lenses every second frame.

Tips:

- Increase brightness of your screen (bigger screen is also better)

- Make sure you have ambient light on

- Remember to cover just one eye 🙃

- The more movement the better the effect (also horizontal is better than radial) - usually landscapes and text on screen look really good

- It works on everything to an extent, as long as there's movement between "layers" of objects.



Good footage to show of this effect is this one (MSFS2020):

