Leaked Galax slide confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 inferiority to the RTX 2080 Ti
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Leake...-inferiority-to-the-RTX-2080-Ti.495170.0.html
NVIDIA has only released three RTX 30 series cards so far, but we already know that the company has more planned courtesy of confirmation from Gigabyte. Now, a slide produced by Galax has leaked online, re-affirming that an RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 20 GB are due. Unsurprisingly, the RTX 3080 20 GB is sandwiched between the RTX 3080 10 GB and RTX 3090, while the RTX 3060 is at the bottom of the RTX 30 series product stack.
According to the slide, the RTX 3060 should offer comparable performance to that of the RTX 2080, which would be huge uplift between generations. However, Galax has also positioned the RTX 3070 between the performance of the RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2080 Ti, which is incongruous with the claims made by NVIDIA at the start of the month. As the image below shows, NVIDIA pitched the RTX 3070 as being 'faster than' the RTX 2080 Ti, but Galax does not think that this is the case.